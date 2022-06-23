Dr. Beach presents the 10 best beaches in the United States in 2022

The the summer Came to the United States and intense heat wave Cross-country encourage travelers to search Destinations with beach or pools.

Just in time for the holidays, coast expert Dr. Stephen B. Leathermana professor at Florida International University, published existing Which is considered one of the best beaches in the American Federation.

Also known as Dr. Beach, selects a file Top 10 beaches in the United States Since 1991. It takes into account such parameters as water and sand quality, as well as safety and management. They give extra points for no smoking on the beach.

The best beach to enjoy in 2022 is Ocracoke Lifeguard Beach, a great destination in North Carolina.

1. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach, North Carolina’s Outer Banks

Okrakoki is Virgin Beach Off the coast of Cape Hatteras. You have 16 miles of beaches Without human intervention, so some sand dunes are covered with grass.

It contains a famous lighthouse dating back to 1823, and a witch’s lodge, and is a favorite of pirate lovers as it is the grounds of Blackbeard’s home.

“The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry is now operational, making it a car-free way to explore the area. I love to ride my bike or rent a golf cart. Families will enjoy early summer when the waves are smaller and surfers are moving later in the season,” says Dr. Beach.

2. Caladisi Island State Park, Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida

Caladesi Island State Park It is heaven on earth. It can be reached by private boat or a long walk north from Clearwater Beach.

The beach is white because it is made of crystalline quartz sand and the water is absolutely crystal clear. There are kayak and canoe trails through the mangroves.

3. Copper Beach, Southampton, New York

Located on the south coast of long island, New York, sheltered from cold currents. It was called “Costa Dorada” because its beach is hundreds of meters wide and consists of fine white quartz sand.

4. St. George Island State Park, Florida Panhandle

It is part of the list because its appeal lies in the fact that it is far from urban areas. Tourists can watch the birds, swim in its clear waters or simply enjoy a picnic at sunset; The sand is very soft and feels comfortable on the soles of your feet.

5. Duke Kahanamoku Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

Kahanamoku Beach andIt is on the western end of Waikiki Beach, away from the big crowds. It is the widest beach in Hawaii and is protected because its waters protect an important coral reef.

“Nearby Duke Kahanamoku Lake is also a favorite spot for bathing and swimming. This is one of the most scenic beaches in the United States with the famous Diamondhead volcano in the distance,” adds Dr. Beach.

6. Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, Outer Banks of North Carolina

If you love surfing, this is for you The perfect beach in the USA. Its large offshore sandy beaches, known as Diamond Shoals, cause waves to break and focus wave energy on the shore.

7. Coronado Beach, San Diego, California.

It is one of the most popular beaches in San Diego for families. Dr. Beach highlights its subtropical plants hundreds of meters wide, unique Mediterranean climate and gorgeous shiny sands. In contrast to the beaches in the north, the weather is warm in summer and the famous Hotel del Coronado is located here.

8. Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii

Wailea Beach is a beach with white coral sand, perfect Diving When the ocean is calm. This postcard is combined with vegetation creating an unforgettable landscape.

9. Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

South of Charleston, Beachwalker Park is the public beach on the southern tip of Kiawah Island. It is a coast for nature lovers, so visitors can bring their kayaks and kayaks for paddling.

“It’s also fun to walk or bike along the soft sandy beach to Captain Sam’s Cove to see thousands of birds. The water is not clear, but it’s clean and provides great seafood for a peasant kitchen,” notes expert Stephen B. Leatherman.

10. Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

a coast guard beach It can be reached by bike from the Salt Pond Visitor Center or by bus. Stunning view courtesy of Nauset Spit Fender System. Although the water is cool during the winter, the summer is perfect for a quick dip and enjoying the serenity of the place.