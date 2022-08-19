Download WhatsApp Plus Red | link | Free download | APK files | Latest version | August 2022 | Download | link | fire modes | Peru B | Colombia with | Mexico MX | United States of America | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp At the moment, there are 12 billion users who talk daily. Through it they can also transfer any type of photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and even the ability to create stickers.

However, others would like to have it WhatsApp Plus Red a modified application with which you can not only hide the famous “writing”, but also activate “Airplane mode”, and watch the disappearing photos as many times as you want, among other things. Want to download APK file for free? Here we give you the link.

How to Download WhatsAPP PLUS APK RED AUGUST 2022

The first thing you should do is to completely uninstall WhatsApp.

Remember that before doing this, you should make a backup so that your conversations are close at hand.

Now just go to this Link And download the APK of the latest version of WhatsApp Plus Red absolutely free and without ads.

And download the APK of the latest version of WhatsApp Plus Red absolutely free and without ads. Install it and give it the corresponding permissions of your smartphone so that you can activate third-party APK files.

In this way, you can completely update the APK of WhatsApp Plus Red on your Android phone. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Once done, enter your mobile number and verification code.

When you do, you will be able to use WhatsApp Plus Red in all its splendor.

Remember that you can adjust it to your every taste.

Also, always keep it updated to avoid possible ban by normal WhatsApp.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP BETA FOR ANDROID

The “Undo Deleted Message” feature will be enabled automatically when you download WhatsApp Beta.

First, enter the Android Google Play Store and search for the app The WhatsApp .

. Click on the first app that appears and scroll down.

Find the option “Be a beta tester” and click on it. If you don’t see it, access this Link to go straight.

to go straight. Now, click on the Be Verified button.

Accept the terms and you will have to wait a bit to start downloading WhatsApp Beta.

How to turn off WhatsApp without having to disconnect from the Internet

The first thing you need to do is to go to your cell phone settings.

There go to the “Applications” tab.

At that moment, you should be looking for the WhatsApp application.

In this section you will see two buttons: “Uninstall” and “Force Close”.

second hit.

With this you will have completely turned off WhatsApp.

If someone sends you a message, it won’t reach you until you open the app again.

Remember that this will also keep you away from calls.

If you want to receive messages again, just open WhatsApp.

What to do when you can’t download photos or videos on WhatsApp

Activate the “Visibility of media files” function

First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Android Google Play Store.

You have no pending updates in the Android Google Play Store. Open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon located in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, tap “Settings” > “Chats”

Finally, scroll down and toggle on the switch that says See Media Files.

With this setting, every time a photo or video is sent to you, it will be immediately stored in your phone gallery after downloading.

Activate the “auto download” function