Download WhatsApp Plus, latest version 2022: so you can install the app on your Android phone

The unofficial version of the Meta app called WhatsApp Plus is one of the most popular apps among youngsters thanks to its countless features and functions. Here we leave the APK file for you so you can download the latest WhatsApp Plus 2022 for Android.

WhatsApp Plus 2022: How to Download APK for Android?

We must make it clear that in order to download WhatsApp Plus on our cell phone, the original application must be deleted. In addition, we must be wary of viruses or bots that can damage our cell phone, so it is better to turn to reliable websites. How are you all. You just have to enter the link to download WhatsApp Plus on your cell phone.

First, download the new APK.

Then install it and turn on the option to install on unknown sources on Android.

It is necessary to consider that when downloading an application outside the Google Play Store, you must activate the unknown sources.

In this sense, you should follow this path: Settings – Security – Unknown sources – Accept.

Finally, run the .apk file until everything is ready.

Download WhatsApp Plus 2022: What functions does it provide?

Among the various functions it offers are the following:

Turn on Airplane mode

Send content up to 50 MB (16 MB from the original). You can send photos, videos or photos without losing quality.

Activate dark mode

Turn off read receipts and choose which contacts they can see. Hide the phrase “online”

Message scheduling

Set an automatic message

Notify when the communication is online

It allows you to choose the color, font, and more emojis

Create a new filter for countriesin order to create diverse and orderly states.

WhatsApp Plus 2022

Can you add a person without having their number?

Although that seems impossible, you can add someone without getting their cell phone number. How do? Through the QR code that the application offers to all its users. It is enough to have an activated camera to be able to use it. Follow these steps:

Log in to WhatsApp.

Then click Settings.

In this section you will see your name, and next to it you can see some kind of QR code.

The QR code will now open.

At that time, you just have to tell your friend who is making the same move.

Now you just have to click on “Scan Code”.

Then scan the other person’s code and voila.

The conversation or message board will open.

This way you can chat normally with this person without any problem.

Advantages of using WhatsApp Plus

Among the advantages of WhatsApp Plus, the following should be highlighted:

You can expand functions : All the tools we gave you in the previous section are proof that this app gives you more customization options and allows you to bypass the limitations that we made the original app use.

: All the tools we gave you in the previous section are proof that this app gives you more customization options and allows you to bypass the limitations that we made the original app use. More privacy : The simple fact of ditching the “internet” one last time or double-checking are indications that your privacy may be more protected. In fact, these settings are not available in the original application.

: The simple fact of ditching the “internet” one last time or double-checking are indications that your privacy may be more protected. In fact, these settings are not available in the original application. It allows you to manage two accounts at the same timeThere are those who use the official WhatsApp app with this mod, so you can manage two different accounts at the same time.

Disadvantages of using WhatsApp Plus

Now, there are also some advantages to consider:

Your privacy rests with third parties and strangers : As the developers are unknown, unknown, unofficial and illegal, all messages, shared files, calls, your contact list, and the data you share are read, processed and saved by them. You won’t know what they did with this information.

: As the developers are unknown, unknown, unofficial and illegal, all messages, shared files, calls, your contact list, and the data you share are read, processed and saved by them. You won’t know what they did with this information. Others’ privacy has been hacked by you : By using this app, you are also threatening the privacy that others share with you. For example, the statuses they share, messages they send to you, files sent, chat information, and even a profile picture will fall into the hands of developers.

: By using this app, you are also threatening the privacy that others share with you. For example, the statuses they share, messages they send to you, files sent, chat information, and even a profile picture will fall into the hands of developers. You do not have security measures for WhatsApp : End-to-end encryption and encryption protocols are completely disabled in the plus version. In fact, the official company does not give you any warranty and does not cover the way this application may affect you.

: End-to-end encryption and encryption protocols are completely disabled in the plus version. In fact, the official company does not give you any warranty and does not cover the way this application may affect you. WhatsApp can be punished : If WhatsApp detects that you are using this illegal version, it can punish you by deleting your account temporarily or even banning it permanently. This situation gets even worse if you are using the official version and WhatsApp plus at the same time.

: If WhatsApp detects that you are using this illegal version, it can punish you by deleting your account temporarily or even banning it permanently. This situation gets even worse if you are using the official version and WhatsApp plus at the same time. Updates are scattered : It’s been a while since WhatsApp Plus hasn’t updated its app due to the legal consequences that follow. Although if they did, they probably wouldn’t be able to integrate improvements anymore and any updates would be every few months or even years.

: It’s been a while since WhatsApp Plus hasn’t updated its app due to the legal consequences that follow. Although if they did, they probably wouldn’t be able to integrate improvements anymore and any updates would be every few months or even years. Is it 100% safe? Generally, no, since it was created by unofficial developers, it is not guaranteed that it will provide you 100% security and privacy.

