Download WhatsApp Plus 2022, Latest APK Version: How to install the updated app? Check here

Thousands of users have chosen to download Whatsapp Plus 2022, which is an alternative version to the official version, due to its many features that the Meta application does not have. Learn here how to install the latest version of the app in the APK.

How to download WhatsApp Plus 2022 APK?

To download the APK for WhatsApp Plus 2022, you have to uninstall the official Meta app from your Android phone. This, so that you can use the app without any inconvenience. You need to follow these steps:

First, you need to download WhatsApp Plus 2022 APK (latest version) at this link.

Then you should install the APK and make sure that the Unknown sources of Android option is activated.

To activate the Unknown sources option, follow these steps in your Settings app: Settings – Security – Unknown sources – Accept

Finally, run the APK and that’s it, now you can enjoy this app and its new features.

What features does it offer?

Among the various functions it offers are the following:

Turn on Airplane mode

Send content up to 50 MB (16 MB from the original). You can send photos, videos or photos without losing quality.

Activate dark mode

Turn off read receipts and choose which contacts they can see. Hide the phrase “online”

Message scheduling

Set an automatic message

Notifies when a contact is online

It allows you to choose the color, font and more emojis

Create a new filter for countriesin order to create diverse and orderly states.