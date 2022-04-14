Download WhatsApp Plus 2022: Is this the link to install the app on your Android device?

WhatsApp Plus has been going viral recently, and it has gained many followers and users. This unofficial version of the original Meta platform offers many better features than the regular app. For now, it’s only available on Android, but it’s expected to hit IOS as well. This year, WhatsApp Plus 2022 released its version 19.30.0. We show you how to download the update.

You may also like: WhatsApp: Learn how to unlock Secret Emoji here

How to download WhatsApp Plus

We must make it clear that in order to download WhatsApp Plus on our cell phone, the original application must be deleted. In addition, we must be wary of viruses or bots that can damage our cell phone, so it is better to turn to reliable websites. How are you all. You just have to enter the link to download WhatsApp Plus on your cell phone.

First, download the new APK.

Then install it and turn on the option to install on unknown sources on Android.

It is necessary to consider that when downloading an application outside the Google Play Store, you must activate the unknown sources.

In this sense, you should follow this path: Settings – Security – Unknown sources – Accept.

Finally, run the .apk file until everything is ready.

WhatsApp Plus 2022: What functions does it offer?

Among the various functions it offers are the following:

Turn on Airplane mode

Send content up to 50 MB (16 MB from the original). You can send photos, videos or photos without losing quality.

Activate dark mode

Turn off read receipts and choose which contacts they can see. Hide the phrase “online”

Message scheduling

Set an automatic message

Notify when the communication is online

It allows you to choose the color, font, and more emojis

Create a new filter for countriesin order to create diverse and orderly states.

Can you add a person without having their number?

Although that seems impossible, you can add someone without getting their cell phone number. How do? Through the QR code that the application offers to all its users. It is enough to have an activated camera to be able to use it. Follow these steps: