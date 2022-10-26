Download WhatsApp Plus 2022: Install the latest version of the application on Android for free | Link, Download APK | How to get WhatsApp Azul without ads in Spanish | NMRI EMCC | pe co mx usa usa | sports game

The WhatsApp It is one of the most used instant messaging applications in the world, but recently many users have preferred to use an application that is very similar to this application, but it adds many more options and functions than the original version and is called Whatsapp plus. In this article from Depor we will tell you what it is about, how you can download it and the risks of installing this unofficial application on your smartphone.

To install WhatsApp Plus 2022 on your smartphone, you must not have the original application on your mobile phone, as your account can be banned. You also need to know that there are many download links that are dangerous and may damage your cell phone, so it is advisable to access reliable web pages as we will tell you later.

How to download WhatsApp Plus?

WhatsApp Plus is not an official application, so it is not in the smartphone store. To install it on your cell phone, you have to download the APK and then we will show you the steps so that you can do it:

First, download the new APK in this link.

Next, install the APK and activate the option to install on unknown sources on Android.

You should keep in mind that when you download an app from outside the Google Play Store, you have to activate Unknown Sources.

So you must follow this path to activate it: Settings – Security – Unknown sources – Accept.

Finally, run the .apk file so that everything is ready and you can use the application. –

What can be done with WhatsApp Plus?

This application is a modified version of the original WhatsApp and was developed in 2012 by Spanish programmer Ravalens. The app is mainly developed for a greater customization of the software and many other improvements that you will learn about below.

Like the original, WhatsApp Plus allows users to chat and send photos, emojis, videos, documents, and files, but it also has features not found in the official version, such as changing the color of chats and interface.

Another advantage is that you can use two accounts at the same time in WhatsApp Plus, which is not possible to do in the original application. Additionally, you can customize your account by adding more privacy by choosing which contacts you don’t want to see online and even changing the “last contact” time.

What are the disadvantages of WhatsApp Plus?

Many experts say that using WhatsApp Plus is not recommended. Although the app is not as dangerous, it can pose a security risk to your private data. Since it is an unofficial app, it uses servers other than the original server and can be hacked.

On the other hand, WhatsApp can block your account if it detects the use of this application and you may have many problems in restoring it, so they do not recommend installing this application on mobile phones.

“If you receive an in-app message that your account is ‘temporarily suspended,’ it means that you may be using an unauthorized version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp app. If you have not started using the official version of WhatsApp after temporarily suspending your account, Your account may be permanently suspended.