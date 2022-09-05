Download WhatsApp iPhone style | No ads | APK files | Latest version | Free | fire modes | Applications | Download | September 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It is one of the applications with the most number of connected users. It currently has 12 billion people who are not only responsible for talking about any topic, but also share photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and more.

However, people who love to use iPhone to chat have a completely different design of WhatsApp than that of Android. do you want to own whatsapp iphone style ? Well, it is possible to get it, but for this purpose it is necessary to download a third-party application.

DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP IPHONE STYLE ON ANDROID WITHOUT ADS

Remember that in order to have WhatsApp iPhone style on your Android cell phone, you must not have the Meta app.

In this regard, we recommend that you make a backup before deleting the normal WhatsApp.

Now enter this Link And download the iPhone style WhatsApp APK.

Now register your cell phone number and verification code.

In this way, WhatsApp will look similar to iPhone on your Android cell phone. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Then choose the theme the way you want your iPhone-style WhatsApp to appear: light or dark.

When you enter the program, you will see that the WhatsApp you have will change its design.

You can also edit the tabs and everything related to the color.

In case you don’t like it, you can go back to normal WhatsApp whenever you want.

How to create shortcuts for words or phrases in WhatsApp

First, install Google Keyboard” gboard And make sure it is available by default on your cell phone.

And make sure it is available by default on your cell phone. If you already have it, check for a pending update. To download it quickly click over here .

. Now, open the app and access the “Dictionary” section.

The next step is to click on the option labeled “Personal Dictionary” > “Spanish (USA).

Here you will click on the plus icon (+) located in the upper right corner.

Two fields will appear that you must fill in, for example: in the field above, write the full address of your home; And in the second place, the abbreviation can be “dyer” or “dir”.

Close all. Opens The WhatsApp And enter any group or personal chat, touch the text field to enable Gboard and type “dir” or “dir”, you will see that your full address will appear in the suggestions.

