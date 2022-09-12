Download the latest WhatsApp Plus 2022: LINK to install the updated APK on Android

sure, The WhatsApp It is one of the most popular messaging applications in the world. However, it is increasingly common for users to choose to use an app that has emerged from the original platform, but offers more native options. This mode is WhatsApp Plus. We show you how you can get the latest version of the app safely.

How to download the latest version of WhatsApp Plus

Before starting the process, you should take this into account This app does not work if you have the normal version of WhatsApp installed as it can lock your account in the original app.

You should also keep in mind that there are many download sources that are dangerous and may damage your device. It’s because of that At InfoMercado, we will give you a secure download link so you can install the APK. We still recommend creating a device backup before installing the .apk file.

Finally, you should have the option that allows you to install apps from external sources from the activated Google Play Store, since WhatsApp Plus is not in the store.

Steps to download APK for free

Or not, You must enter this link Where you will find the option to download.

Where you will find the option to download. Install the APK, and activate the option to install sources other than Google Play Store. To do this go to Settings -> Security -> Unknown sources -> Enable/OK.

Run and install the apk file.

Inside the app, configure your cell phone number and profile. After that you can start using the application.

WhatsApp Plus: The Good and the Bad

This application is the version made by the Spanish developer ravalian Development from the original WhatsApp. It is primarily designed to provide greater personalization and privacy to the user.

It has all the basic functions that the original app does, adding features like The ability to change the color of the chat interfacein addition to privacy options such as Hide online status and change last connected time.

However, many people think that WhatsApp Plus is not recommended. Since it is an unofficial version, it uses servers other than certificates and may be more vulnerable to information leaks and hacking.

While this is true, it is an application that does not carry any risks on your device, you may encounter issues with your original application account, leading to difficulties in restoring it.

WhatsApp notified In a statement the following: “If you receive an in-app message informing you that your account is “temporarily suspended”, this means that you may be using an unauthorized version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp application. If you do not start using the official version of WhatsApp after your account has been temporarily suspended, your account may be suspended Permanently.