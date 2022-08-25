Download LINK WhatsApp Plus | GBWhatsApp | Fouad WhatsApp | Download | link | No ads | No ads | Blue WhatsApp Plus | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp Not only is it the only one that offers fast messaging, but there are now modded apps that have the same functionality, as is the case with Whatsapp plus And the GB WhatsApp also Fouad WhatsApp .

Each of them has a different characteristic, for example, in Whatsapp plus We can modify colors while using GB WhatsApp We can check groups and chats in separate tabs. Do you want to download it to your Android smartphone? Here we leave links with all links.

Links to download WhatsAPP PLUS, GB WHATSAPP, FOUAD WHATSAPP

Remember that you should only use one application per mobile phone. You must also uninstall the original WhatsApp to be able to use WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp or Fouad WhatsApp.

Whatsapp plus: Link

GB Whatsapp: Link

Fouad Whatsapp: Link

NEWS WHATSAPP PLUS, GB WHATSAPP, FOUAD WHATSAPP

In the three modded apps, you will be able to see the disappearing photos and videos as many times as you want.

Also, you can hide the famous “typing” in all your conversations.

On the other hand, you can save your friends WhatsApp profile picture.

You even have the possibility to change the color of the entire platform.

It should be noted that the use of WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp or Fouad WhatsApp is subject to a possible ban on your account. So keep that in mind.

Learn the differences between WHATSAPP WEB and WHATSAPP DESKTOP

WhatsApp Web

You can open it through a web browser and from any device, be it a cell phone, tablet, computer or laptop.

It does not have the function of calls or video calls.

You can send audio files, photos, videos and multimedia.

It does not allow you to take pictures or make backups, nor does it allow you to send the current or real-time location.

You have access to all privacy settings, except for the status settings.

You are unable to archive chats.

WhatsApp Web It gives you the opportunity to choose a dark and light theme.

whatsapp desktop

Meta has improved the program desktop For computers and laptops with Windows 10 or higher operating system.

For computers and laptops with Windows 10 or higher operating system. Now, this version has the same tools and functions as the mobile app, which makes it better than WhatsApp Web.

You will only be able to open the desktop from computers and not from browsers.

Find out the secret emoji that hides WhatsAPP in the ‘Show only once’ function

You already know what happens when you open a file with the “view only once” option, the history remains “open”, don’t delete it, it has another function.

First, make sure of it The WhatsApp You have no pending updates on Google Play or the Apple App Store from Android.

You have no pending updates on Google Play or the Apple App Store from Android. Now, open the Meta app and go to any conversation where you opened the One Time Offer message.

Of course, the record will still be “open”.

Finally, tap on it a few times until the secret emoji is enabled.

It’s about the emoji “quiet face” or “little face asking for silence”, the reason is not known The WhatsApp Added “Easter Egg” or “Easter Egg”, many believe the app is telling you that since it is a private function, you should be silent and not share it with anyone.