Double weekend at the UTMB World Championships with Mexico and Australia events

Over a double weekend in the UTMB® World Series, Puerto Vallarta Mexico by UTMB® welcomed over 2,500 runners to its inaugural edition, which took place from October 28-30. Elite participants and amateurs from 32 countries got a closer look at Mexico’s allure as they race through beautiful colonial towns, through the jungle and across the wild and rugged trails of Puerto Vallarta before hitting the fairway to reach the Pacific Coast and Pacific Rim. end line. , on a unique journey in which they also collect precious running stones.

In the Wixárika 100-mile race, Dave Stevens (Canada) and Genevieve Harrison (USA) made history by being the first men’s and women’s champions.

Despite the victory, it was not easy for Stevens, who finished the match in an impressive time of 23:45:04, ahead of John Parreira (Colombia) and Jeff Mugavero (USA). The athlete commented: “It was an amazing race, amazing. The first 35 km is beautiful and the rest is crazy. The biggest challenge for me was not to give up. I sat on the road and wanted to give up because everything hurts, but I kept going and I managed to finish this difficult and beautiful event!”

Stevens joined Barrera for parts of the course. For the Colombian, the second-ranked runner, this was one of the best moments. “Dave and I were running La Buffa together and the sunset at the top was amazing. That was the highlight for me!” said Baffle.

“It’s great to be a part of this race here in Mexico and discover a place I would never have seen otherwise,” added the Colombian, who has achieved his goal of qualifying for the world finals by UTMB 2023.

© Puerto Vallarta Mexico by UTMB

In the women’s race, Genevieve Harrison crossed the line in 35:26:00, more than an hour ahead of second-placed American Kathryn Bradley. For his part, Curto Palo (USA) crossed the line in third place.

Harrison recalled his past feelings, saying, “It was such a wild and beautiful experience. I really enjoyed the tour, the people I met and the cities I went through. There were several technical sections that I found challenging, but I got through it and recovered!”

Comparing him to the UTMB, second place Bradley commented: “In my opinion, this is more challenging. It was a very challenging ride, but I loved the atmosphere and energy of the race. I would recommend this race to anyone looking for a real challenge!”

At 100 km from Hickory, Emilys von Aves (USA) crossed the finish line in the women’s first place. His impressive 20:27:00 time also earned him sixth place in the general classification. Hannah Lafleur (USA) and Erin Clark (USA) completed the women’s podium. In the men’s race, Yun Yanqiao (China) took the win, along with Americans Alexander King and Seth Rohling in second and third places.

The victories continued with Ryan Becker, Zachary Sonoga and Hector Rodriguez taking the top three in the Nicawi 50km race, while Tara Fragrance, Natalia Chirgwen and Nellie de la Torre Segura took the women’s podium.

Thus concluded the unforgettable first edition of Puerto Vallarta Mexico by UTMB, which has already made a name for itself at the UTMB World Championships, establishing itself as an event where contestants were able to experience the true beauty of the country while testing their own limits. in the process. In addition, all finalists have collected running stones to participate in the drawing for the World Championship Finals by UTMB.

Check out the full results for Puerto Vallarta Mexico by UTMB over here.

Action packed racing in the Blue Mountains at Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB

More than 6,500 runners headed to the stunning Blue Mountains for the Southern Hemisphere’s largest running event as part of Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB, which ran from October 27-30. With perfect blue skies and great vibes, it turned out to be a magical day in every way with Australians Reese Edwards and Anna McKenna taking top honors in the Queen’s 100km race.

His background in asphalt racing made Edwards’ running performance even more impressive, with New Zealanders Scotty Hooker and Sam McCutcheon completing a podium finish. The new UTA100 winner commented: “I followed Sam McCutcheon for about 40km and then he started to slow down a bit. From there I ended up in front solo and ran well for 70km, but then I was in survival mode and trying to move on.

Crossing the line at 10:08:11 on his first try, Edwards has already made plans to return next year, but not before some goals for 2022 are met, including participating in the first Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko by UTMB to be held. In the snowy mountains of Australia from December 15-17.

In the women’s race, Anna McKenna (Australia) rose to the challenge to finish at 09:15:23, also finishing 12th overall.

© Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB

The fight for second place ended in just 10 seconds, with Australia’s Erica Lowry managing to hold her position despite South Africa’s Naomi Brand quickly closing in. Speaking about the race, Laurie emphasized that: “It was something special and gave us a little bit of everything. The outside and back were hot and clear, then the 20km staircase and the beautiful trails at the end were unforgettable. I was going to stop to take a picture of the waterfall until someone told me that Naomi is quickly coming after me!”

The tight race continued in the UTA50 Experience as local Ben St. Lawrence (Australia) finished in 3:45:29, less than a minute ahead of Britain’s Ronnie Spark and Poland’s Piotr Babis after just 30 seconds.

In the women’s race, Australia’s Patricia McKibbin was the first to cross the finish line, finishing 7 minutes ahead of second-placed Gemma Jenkins (Australia) as her compatriot Gillian Turnbull completed the podium. McKibbin has shown great progress since finishing seventh in her first UTA50 race last year, and she was thrilled to qualify for the OCC at UTMB Mont Blanc in 2023.

At UTA22, the top three runners reached by just two minutes. Robbie Page (Australia) overcame the Olympics Courtney Atkinson (Australia) twice in the last five kilometers to take the victory in 1:16:23. Liam McKenzie wrapped up the podium in third place before preparing to face UTA50 the next day.

For her part, Ingrid Cleland in the second half of the race overtook Lucy Holman and claimed the women’s title with a time of 1:32:49, a minute ahead of Holman. Sarah Jane Miller completed the podium just one minute late. The 43-year-old winner did double duty and ran the UTA100 that same weekend.

Check out the full Ultra-Trail Australia report by UTMB over here.

Check out the full results for Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB over here.

© Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB

The Knights prepare to take on the most challenging King of the Mountain in Kullamannen by UTMB

Over the weekend of November 4-6, the city of Mölle, in southern Sweden, will greet some 2,000 runners in the UTMB’s Kullamannen. With its name born from a legendary story that represents the spirit of the event, it is considered one of the toughest races on the track, where competitors test their mental and physical resistance in search of the track with the unique seal that competitors will have to obtain along with the coveted running stones that can be used to enter the World Championship Final Draw by UTMB.

Dubbed “Heaven, Sea and Hell” in true Kullamannen style, the Ultra 100 Mile Race begins with a masked jockey leading the racers on horseback before sending them to their destination. From there, runners embark on a trail racing adventure through nature reserves, along ridge lines and along gorgeous coastlines that culminate in a 2,300m vertical drop. With four other race distances in the programme, including the Sprint Ultra 100km (1240m+), Sibirien Ultra 50km (1060m+) and Dödens Zon 20km (620m+), the event promises to be a high-value technical test for the racers facing the “lord” of the mountain”.

Per Sjögren, Director of Kullamannan from UTMB, commented: “Kullamannen by UTMB is a trail racing like no other: it is rooted in adventure, myth and mystery. Headquartered in Kullaberg on the southwest coast of Sweden, it represents the true definition of Swedish trails. We are pleased to be a part of UTMB World Championships and we are very excited to welcome athletes from all over the world to this legendary race.”

The typical Scandinavian climate adds to the sense of adventure, with shorter, darker days, strong winds, and cool sea air. The local Swedish riders will have an advantage in the event and are expected to put up a solid display against their international competitors, including Karl-Johan Sohrmann (Sweden), who is expected to finish in the top five despite not currently qualifying for the UTMB World Championship. He will face top athletes such as Alexandre Bouchkes (France), Guillaume Deneve (Belgium) and Viktor Stenkvist (Sweden), among other strong contenders.

© Kullamannen by UTMB

In the women’s category, the event saw an 11% increase in registrations compared to previous years, attracting both amateur and professional runners. It will be fierce competition ahead of the Ultra 100 as double champion Sofia Smedman (Sweden) prepares to take on compatriot Johanna Begdel, who also achieved impressive results in the race. Lena Trillelv is also listed as the best female athlete in the Sprint Ultra 100km race and will face opponents from Belgium, Norway, France and Great Britain for the title.

While the race is a favorite among Nordic runners (90% of participants are from Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland), athletes from Germany and the UK, among others, will travel to compete in this unique event.

An almost epic race where the Mölle finalists will be greeted with a great barbecue where they share their stories from the race and receive their hard-earned 100 mile ring as well as their running stones. As a designer once said: “When you’re into something like this, you think it’s crazy. Then you want more!”