Double lead and five attacks: Nagelsmann justifies an extraordinary start for Bayern in the 11th against Villarreal

In the second leg of the quarter-final against Villarreal, Bayern Munich is trying to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League with a very offensive lineup. With Leroy Sane, Jamal Mosiala, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski, Julian Nagelsmann has put five offensive players in his starting lineup, which he says was created “in coordination with the players”. Munich act defensive with a chain of three men. advertisement

The Bayern coach explained: “We didn’t play enough through the defense position in the first leg. Of course there is not much space. However, you have to try to tie the players in the middle and then make space on the wing.” Before the match at the Allianz Arena in Amazon Prime Given the 1-0 defeat six days ago. At Villarreal they “played so much so early on the wing, they were often isolated in one against two” that very few balls could reach the penalty area.

Lineup fixed: This is how Bayern Munich plays FC Augsburg

The result: “With Thomas and Lewy we play with two or more real leaders.” Behind him, “Jamal and Leon must move in the half-spaces.” Nagelsmann’s goal of the tactical change: “More presence in the middle to tie the opponent there.” Although he expected a little space there again, “However, we should dare to hint more at the headquarters.”