Double gold: the joy of Kaul and Lückenkemper at the Olympic stadium – sport around the world

After just two days of competition, the European Athletics Championships are the highlight of the season, which was previously announced by several German athletes.

About a month after the mood fell at the World Championships in the United States, 40,000 fans celebrated a party at the Olympic Stadium in Munich, inspired by the impressive performance of the home team, which won two titles and four medals.

Sprint Queen

The homely vibe inspired Gina Lokenkemper in 2018 at the Berlin Olympic Stadium, when she ran over 100m in second. This time the 25-year-old was crowned the European champion with a centimeter decision. In the semi-finals, the left thigh was glued and participation in the final was temporarily uncertain, Löckenkemper reported. She then had to sew after she eventually fell for gold due to a bleeding wound on her leg. “I’m going to need more time to process everything,” ARD’s Lückenkemper said before going to hospital. There, the wound was sutured with eight stitches, and then Lückenkemper was allowed to return to the hotel, where the German team cheerfully welcomed its captain.

decathlon king

On the second day of the decathlon, Niklas Cole lost faith in the European Championship gold. Even during the high jump, the man from Mainz thought that there was no longer any chance of winning the title. “After the nap, I said to myself: If the gold opportunity is missed, I will at least make a bid for all the spectators in the last assistants,” said the 24-year-old 2019 world champion. Over 76.05 meters and 1500 meters in a best time of 4: 10.04 minutes, Cowell managed to win the title with 8,545 points. “It’s the most emotionally important title for me” compared to winning the World Cup, he said.

doubling disk

Olympic silver medalist Kristen Bodens celebrated her personal best in discus, while Claudine Vita contributed another medal to the German team with a bronze medal. “Silver EM in front of such an audience – it will definitely remain in the memory forever,” said the 29-year-old, throwing the disc at 67.87 meters. And disappeared only eight centimeters to stop the series of Croatian titles Sandra Berkowicz in the European Championship. “It annoyed me at first,” Bodens admitted. “But I gave the best performance, it couldn’t be better. Of course, these eight centimeters – you will stop next time.”

The 25-year-old Veta was delighted with the bronze medal with a season best distance of 65.20 metres. “The medal was definitely my goal and I’m glad it worked,” said Eugene, fifth in the world championships. “With all the finals, it was a great evening.”