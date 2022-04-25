Don’t miss these 5 apps to regulate the sound of your mobile phone

Volume Booster EQ is one of the best apps that we can find to control phone volume. Thanks to her we can Improve the sound of our devices For those situations where we experience a lot of environmental noise, as well as allowing us to do the same with headphones or Bluetooth devices.

As I say, there are so many volume values ​​in the smartphone that, using only two buttons, it is impossible to please. It may happen that the bass is too loud Listen to regular podcasts , or even we don’t like the size of some apps. For this reason, we present to you 5 totally free apps which you can use to configure the sound of your mobile phone “on demand”.

It has a perfect equalizer for music, which is compatible with practically all the players and games that you can install on your mobile phone. Its interface is also very attractive, but at the same time very easy to use.

EQ

This is one of the simplest applications that we will find in this list, but at the same time it is one of the applications that gives us more options for sound. With it we can enhance the bass, improve the loudness, maximize the volume of phone calls and Create several presets for you to choose between them According to the use we will give it.

If we don’t want to stop at creating the sound ourselves, we also have the possibility to choose Any of its 10 preloaded modesEach is designed to enhance the sound of a different style of music. Additionally, its interface uses Google’s You Material, hence the impression that it’s a native app from Google.

sound patterns

Volume Styles offers us a large number of customization options, not only for the sound, but for its own interface. We can add color or RGB effects For all its controls, as well as the available dark mode.

We will be able to adjust both the volume and the volume itself separately for each aspect of our phone, such as the ringtone, alarms, the system or all the multimedia that we play on it. It has a premium version, But the free version actually allows us to do almost everything (Albeit with advertising).

Ultra Size

Ultra Size Designed for perfect integration with your phoneThanks to him, we can control the volume of our mobile phone from the same place, and without having to open the application once it is configured.

Do you want to increase the volume of notifications without increasing the overall volume? The super size can do that. Why would you like the alarm sound to be much louder than the default? You can too. Its interface can also be fully customized.

audio profiles

We close this list with an application that has fewer configuration options than the previous ones, but it should be in this list for a simple reason: what it does, it works very well. Thanks to her we can Adjust and program different sound settings So we don’t quite care.

Through this application, it is also possible to set ringtones for each contact, and even configure messaging applications So some have a voice and some don’t. Perfect if you only use WhatsApp for work, for example.