Donald Trump: The former president was called to testify in the attack on the Capitol Building – United States – International

The legislative committee investigating the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 formally summoned the former president of the United States on Friday. Donald Trump (2017-2021) for certification under oath and delivery of documents.

(also: Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison)

The summons comes after this special committee of the House of Representatives, consisting of Seven Democrats and two RepublicansOn October 13, it will vote unanimously to order Trump to appear before investigators.

(can read: The US Defense Secretary confirmed security assistance to Colombia)

Committee asks Trump to submit it before November 4 series of documentsincluding a report of all your communications on January 6, 2021.

In addition, it is calling him to testify beginning on or about November 14, after the crucial midterm elections on November 8.

“As shown in our hearings, we have gathered compelling evidence, including from dozens of your former aides, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw an attempt to nullify the 2020 presidential election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power,” the commission told him. Trump in a speech made public.

(also: Biden calls for increased US oil production)

You (Trump) personally orchestrated and oversaw an attempt to nullify the 2020 presidential election and obstruct the peaceful transfer of power.

The letter accuses Trump of trying to cancel the election despite his knowledge of it The fraud allegations were overwhelmingly dismissed by more than 60 courts and refuted by his campaign staff and top advisers..

In short, I was at the center of the first and only attempt by the President of the United States to nullify an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, culminating in the eventual bloody attack on the Capitol and Congress itself. text.

(Read on: US Embassy Submitting Visa Application Appointments: What Should You Do?)

Specifically on Friday, Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, was sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to comply with subpoenas from this special congressional committee.

Supporters of US President Trump at the Capitol Rotunda after the Capitol Hill security breach in Washington, DC, US, January 6, 2021. picture: EFE / EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

The committee unanimously approved Trump’s summons a little more than a week ago, after more than a year of investigation and after hundreds of former officials and advisers to his administration were called to testify.

After this vote, Trump responded on his social network, TRUTH, and in a letter he sent to the committee, he attacked the committee’s work and offered indications that he had no intention of cooperating.

(also: Why did the family of George Floyd sue the American rapper Kanye West?)

What is not very clear What can happen in this case and what are the next steps for the committee.

On January 6, 2021, about 10,000 people, mostly Trump supporters, demonstrated in front of the Capitol, and about 800 people stormed the building while certifying Biden’s electoral victory. Five people were killed and about 140 officers were wounded.

international writing

*With information from EFE and AFP

Other international news:

– United Kingdom: This will be the election of a successor to Prime Minister Liz Truss

– It’s official: Giorgia Meloni has been appointed Prime Minister of Italy

– Security Council imposes a set of sanctions on armed groups in Haiti