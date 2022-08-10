Donald Trump invokes Fifth Amendment rights and refuses to respond to the New York attorney general

– ads –

“On the advice of my lawyer and for all of the above reasons, I refused to answer the questions About the rights and privileges granted by the United States Constitution to every citizen,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump was overthrown by lawyers in the New York Attorney General’s office Leticia James As part of a more than three-year civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization deceived lenders, insurers and tax authorities by providing them with misleading balance sheets.

In a post on the Truth Social Wednesday, Trump said he would “see” James “to continue the largest witch hunt in US history!” My great company and I have been attacked from all sides. Banana Republic! “

Trump was seen leaving Trump Tower in New York City on Wednesday morning, and his motorcade arrived at the New York attorney general’s office shortly thereafter. The scheduled deposit comes during an exceptional legal week for the former president. On Monday, the FBI executed a search warrant in Mar-a-Lago his primary residence in Florida, in connection with a document processing investigation booked up. On Tuesday, the Federal Court of Appeal has He denied his long effort A date to prevent a House committee from getting your tax returns. Some Trump advisers claimed that the former president answered questions as he previously testified on his financial statements under oath, Others warned him not to provide answers because of the potential legal risk he might face, people familiar with the matter told CNN. The Manhattan District Attorney has a separate criminal investigation pending into the Trump Organization. See also Summer 2021, tourism is ready to start thanks to vaccines Another consideration discussed, familiar people say, is the political implications of not answering questions since then Trump is widely expected to announce that he will run for president in 2024. During the 2016 election campaign, Trump suggested that not answering questions was a sign of guilt. At his 2016 campaign stop in Iowa, Trump said, “If you’re innocent, why would you accept the Fifth Amendment?” “Now I know the answer to that question,” Trump said in his Wednesday statement, denouncing James’ investigation. The former president and the Trump Organization have denied any wrongdoing.

“When your family, your business and all the people in your orbit become the target of a witch hunt Unfounded and politically motivated with the support of lawyers, prosecutors and Fake News Media, you have no choice,” the former president said. The Fifth Amendment ensures that the government cannot require any individual to provide information that could incriminate themselves against them. When an individual refuses to answer the question “by taking a fifth,” he invokes that right. It is not an admission of guilt. The Fifth Amendment states that “no one in any criminal case shall be compelled to testify against himself.”

People familiar with the matter said that Ivanka Trump was fired last week, and that Trump Jr gave her testimony in late July. People said Trump Jr, who runs the Trump Organization with his brother Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump did not claim their Fifth Amendment rights and answered questions from the state. It is not clear what specifically was brought up or what they said. See also The new Italian Honorary Consul builds on business dynamics Their decision contradicts Eric Trump and former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, who asserted their Fifth Amendment rights more than 500 times when they were impeached in 2020. Trump has testified under oath in civil cases over the past several decades, and has also been ousted since leaving office. Last year, he gave videotaped testimony in a lawsuit related to an assault outside Trump Tower. The case will be tried in the fall. Trump has denied any wrongdoing. Trump has been questioned about the accuracy of his net worth and financial statements in previous lawsuits, Something some consultants say is one reason why he answers the questions in the current survey. in 2 . precipitation07 In a libel suit, Trump once said he calculates his net worth, to some extent, on his “feelings” and offered a “best method” for certain assets. “I think everyone” is exaggerating the value of their property, he testified, adding, “Who wouldn’t?” Are the values ​​inflated? “Not above common sense,” Trump said.

Trump has tried in the past to shift responsibility for assessment decisions to Weisselberg, While at the same time, documents and affidavits appear to show that while Trump has claimed to have left these assessment decisions to others, he has also been deeply involved in managing his own affairs. Trump claimed in a 2007 affidavit that the only person he had to deal with in preparing the financial statements was Wesselberg.

“I will give my opinion,” Trump said at the filing. “We’ll talk about it,” he said, adding “eventually.” And “mostly” it was Weiselberg who came up with the ultimate values ​​that Trump said he considered “conservative.” See also China accuses Australia of fomenting conflicts with the growing shortcomings of the Chinese Communist Party When asked specifically about fluctuations in values ​​from year to year, Trump had explanations ready. During the filing, Trump was questioned about the family compound in Westchester County, New York called Seven Springs, where its value nearly doubled in one year from $80 million in 2005 to $150 million in 2006. “The value of the property was very low, in my opinion, and it became a lot – it just went up,” Trump said. He was asked if he had a basis for this point of view in addition to his opinion. “I don’t think so, no,” he said. In addition to Weisselberg, two others were involved in the preparation of the budget, Jeff McConaughey, the Comptroller of the Trump Organization, and Donald Bender, The real estate company’s outside accountant, they were interviewed by the attorney general’s office and the Manhattan District Attorney.

– ads –