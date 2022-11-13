Donald Trump: His Daughter Tiffany Got Married, She Got a Million Dollars

Tiffany’s daughter Donald Trump He said yes to billionaire Michael Paul at the family’s villa in Mar-a-Lago: The party would have cost a million dollars

Tiffany Trump, 29, and Michael Pauls became husband and wife, one year after announcing their engagement. The two celebrated their wedding at Mar-a-Lago, the historic home on Palm Beach Island, off the east coast of Florida, in front of 800 guests, a source close to CNN reported.

Tiffany Trump’s fan page posted the first pictures of the ceremony: There’s Father Donald escorting his daughter to the altar, then the newlyweds’ sexy dance.



Donald Trump’s 29-year-old daughter said yes to billionaire businessman of Lebanese descent, Michele Boulos, as a million-dollar party was held at the family’s villa in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, to accompany her to the father’s altar. At the ceremony, everyone was present: from the former president of the United States to his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump, and from former first lady Melania Trump to the mother of the bride Marla Maples.







Million dollar wedding

Instead, other photos memorialize Ivanka and Jared with their children. According to rumors, the lavish wedding cost about a million dollars.