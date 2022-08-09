Donald Trump: FBI raids former president’s home in Florida – United States – International

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, He said Monday that his residence is in Florida Was “hacked” by FBI agents What he described as an act of “procedural misconduct”.

(I read here: History of the 126-room house where Donald Trump lives)

“These are difficult times for our nation, and my beautiful home, Sea-A-Lake in Palm Beach, Florida“The Truth,” he said in a statement posted on his social network.

“It’s procedural misconduct,” Trump said, calling it an “attack by Democrats on the radical left who so badly don’t want me to run for president in 2024.”

The FBI has yet to confirm the search or say what it might be for.Trump is the focus of a series of legal investigations. US Department of Justice Investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by a mob of Trump supportersIt is the incident investigated by a committee of the House of Representatives.

Mar-a-Lago apartment complex in Florida.

But Attorney General Merrick Garland has yet to point the finger at anyone. “We must hold all those responsible criminally accountable for attempting to overturn legitimate elections,” he said recently, stressing that “no one is above the law.”

Several outlets, citing sources close to the investigation, reported that agents had conducted court-authorized research regarding the possibility. Mishandling of confidential documents that were sent to Mar-A-Lago.

The National Archives said in February that it did He recovered 15 boxes of documents from Trump’s Florida estate. According to the Washington Post, there were top-secret texts that Trump took from Washington after his 2020 election defeat.

The documents and memorabilia – which also included correspondence from former President Barack Obama – were supposed to be turned over by law at the end of Trump’s presidency, but instead ended up in his Mar-a-Lago compound.

The recovery of the boxes has raised questions about Trump’s compliance with presidential records laws enacted after the Watergate scandal in the 1970s, which require presidents to keep records about their administration’s activity.

The National Archives then asked the Department of Justice to open an investigation into Trump’s practices.

staff White House He also regularly discovered wads of toilets clogging paper, leading them to believe Trump tried to get rid of certain documents, according to a book by Maggie Haberman, a New York Times reporter.

Efforts to overturn the 2020 election results are also under investigation in Georgia, while his business practices are under investigation in New York.

The real estate mogul has yet to officially announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, though in recent years he has shown strong indications that he is in his plans.

At a time when the percentage of support for the Democratic president was high Joe Biden Less than 40% and with Democrats expected to lose control of Congress in the November midterm elections, Trump appears optimistic he could ride the Republican wave to return to the White House in 2024.

international writing

* With AFP

More news

– China holds military exercises in Taiwan in a new challenge to the West

– USA: “We want to discuss with the Petro government how we can move forward together”

– Palm Beach, the luxurious Florida island that is home to the new Trump