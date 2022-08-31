Dolphins form social networks similar to humans

Dolphins are more socially similar to humans than previously thought. This was written by an international research group led by biologist Stephanie King of the University of Bristol In “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences”. The formation of multiple levels of strategic alliances has long been considered a unique feature of human societies. Researchers have now found that bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops aduncus) Building very similar cooperative relationships on the Australian West Coast. According to the study, the goals of intelligent marine mammals are very different from those of humans: they are not concerned with economic benefits or military operations – but only about access to females.

