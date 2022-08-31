Dolphins form social networks similar to humans

Dolphins are more socially similar to humans than previously thought. This was written by an international research group led by biologist Stephanie King of the University of Bristol In “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences”. The formation of multiple levels of strategic alliances has long been considered a unique feature of human societies. Researchers have now found that bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops aduncus) Building very similar cooperative relationships on the Australian West Coast. According to the study, the goals of intelligent marine mammals are very different from those of humans: they are not concerned with economic benefits or military operations – but only about access to females.

Scientists had previously examined the social networks of 121 male Indo-Pacific dolphins in Shark Bay, 800 kilometers north of Perth. The startling result: “All 121 males are directly or indirectly related in social groups in the largest known alliance network outside of humans,” they wrote.

But isn’t that unique?

Male dolphins form three levels of alliances or “ranks” in competition for females: First-order alliances between two or three males revolve around living cooperatively with individual females. Second-tier alliances include a maximum of 4 to 14 unrelated males who compete with other alliances for access to females. In third-order alliances, entire second-order groups cooperate with each other.

“Collaboration among allies is pervasive in human societies and is one of the hallmarks of our success,” Stephanie King explains. “Our ability to form strategic and cooperative relationships at multiple social levels, such as trade or military alliances—both nationally and internationally—was previously thought to be unique to our species.”