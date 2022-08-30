Dolphins form human-like social networks | free press

Researchers have found that male bottlenose dolphins in Australia have evolved such complex social structures that only humans—and they’re all females—have outnumbered them.

Perth Dolphins are more socially similar to humans than previously thought. The formation of multiple levels of strategic alliances has long been considered a unique feature of human societies. Researchers have now found that glass-nosed dolphins live on the west coast of Australia Build very similar collaborative relationships. According to the study, the goals of intelligent marine mammals are very different from those of humans: they are not concerned with economic benefits or military operations – but only about access to females.

The international scientists, led by the University of Bristol, examined the social networks of 121 male Indo-Pacific dolphins in Shark Bay, 800 kilometers north of Perth. The startling result: “All 121 males are directly or indirectly related to social groups in the largest known alliance network outside of humans.” The researchers presented their findings in the Proceedings of the US National Academy of Sciences (“PNAS”).

Male dolphins form three levels of alliances or “ranks” in competition for females: First-order alliances between two or three males revolve around living cooperatively with individual females. Second-tier alliances include a maximum of 4 to 14 unrelated males who compete with other alliances for access to females. In third-order alliances, entire second-order groups cooperate with each other.

Dolphins use multi-level alliance networks

Co-author Stephanie King explained, “Collaboration among allies is widespread in human societies and is one of the hallmarks of our success.” “Our ability to form strategic and cooperative relationships at multiple social levels, such as trade or military alliances—both nationally and internationally—was previously thought to be unique to our species.”

Multi-level alliance networks can also be used by dolphins – and on a large scale. In addition, the study showed that dolphins depend not only on size, but above all on cooperation between individual groups when it comes to spending more time with females. Ultimately, King emphasized, this leads to increased reproductive success.

So far, efforts to understand human social evolution have been almost exclusively limited to comparisons with other primates, particularly chimpanzees and baboons, the study continues. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that important insights can also be gained through comparisons between humans and distantly related creatures. (dpa)