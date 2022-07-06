Dog playing baseball – this video inspires millions of viewers

toNina Marie Jarush Close

Newburyport (Massachusetts) – Dogs love to play with a ball. but one dogWho plays baseball with a bat? Yes, there is such a thing. His video has gone viral on social media at the moment, sparking a lot of excitement from millions of viewers.

The short clip shows Pepper, an Australian cattle dogfemale dogShe is standing in a garage with a baseball bat in her mouth, waiting for a man to throw the ball at her. Filled with anticipation, she tests her movement in the stroke in anticipation of a shot—which seems nothing but random, but after a lot of intense training. Then it’s finally time, the ball is thrown.

The dog swings the bat back wildly, swings back and hits it like a pro, sending the ball flying through the garage with full force. A great punch that will impress sports lovers and dogs alike. The video was first posted on the melis_lawrence Instagram account before being shared by the Barstoolsports TikTok page and the video went viral. else Dog boycotts an international matchbecause he wants to scratch his stomach.

video Four-legged sport cannon It was clicked more than 14 million times in a very short time and received a lot of applause from viewers. Viele prophezeien dem Hund eine Karriere im Profisport und einer kommentiert scherzhaft: „Schlägt besser als die Hälfte der Kinder im Baseballteam meines Sohnes!” Andere wiederum sind nicht überrascht, demris traischli dassen-Baseballe Moreover blue cobbler called verbs. One user wrote: “When Heeler decides to do something, they do it with great passion.” And another agrees with the amusement: “Exactly 100%! My heels were hitting me with a bat!” Definitely a really cool dog!

