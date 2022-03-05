Does the washing machine sway when spinning? Here’s what you can do about it – housing

– While the drum moves leisurely during washing, speeds of more than 1,600 rpm are reached during spinning. If the washing machine began to vibrate or even “wandered” in the room, you should act urgently.







Often it is correct pitch Whether or not the washer oscillates during the spin cycle. Lamination in particular is not suitable as a substrate, as it can give way when thrown. Use a water level to check that the machine is level in all directions. To make small fine adjustments, you can usually turn the feet on the underside. If the floor is somewhat uneven, place a stone slab between the floor and the appliance. An extra rubber mat can help prevent vibration.





If the machine is still swaying, the reason can be the so-called unbalanced He is. When the machine begins to rotate, centrifugal forces begin. The weight is multiplied sevenfold. The machine must withstand weights of 50 kg and more. If the drum is loaded unevenly, the washer can shake. Single pieces of fabric in particular can absorb a great deal of water. Try to get a good mix of large and small clothes inside the drum and do not exceed the machine’s load capacity.

Another source of error could also be drain pump He is. If the water cannot drain from the drum, a malfunction also occurs. Check and clean the lint filter. If there is no pollution, the pump should be checked for damage.

If the device loud noisessimilar to the hammer blow it makes and vibrates, the Counterweights may be loose or damaged. They are installed in every machine and are supposed to prevent oscillation during operation. If you have just purchased the device, there may still be a transfer lock in the device. This is a stone slab that acts as a counterweight to balance the centrifugal forces. You can check your owner’s manual to see if the fuse is still there and how to disassemble it if necessary.