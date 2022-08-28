Does entering a nightclub keep you from looking at other people? This is happening in Australia and it’s viral on networks | EC Stories | Narration | tdex | revtli | the answers

Many people turn to him discos They often stare at someone as a way to get their attention. However, this activity is prohibited in some places, such as the Australian nightclub “Club 77”.

located in Sydney, “Club 77” Changed its policy on security and harassment And announced it It will expel from its headquarters people who are caught looking at someone without prior consent.

“Unfortunately, the club has had some people who don’t share our values ​​and ethics when it comes to culture, approval and harassment.”The disco team started a statement from Instagram.

As they point out in the post, creating your own safe space goes beyond implementing practices that help deal with incidents after they happen. “We have an obligation to educate new attendees and help them understand what is considered unacceptable behavior on the venue and on the dance floor.”they point

Therefore, if a person goes to this club with the intention of flirting, he should begin to do so with the verbal consent of the other person.

According to the newspaper 20 minutesrented the disco a safety equipments to control everything. This team will wear a pink jacket to stand out from the crowd and be available through the night to deal with complaints and concerns from attendees.

“If we receive reports of any behavior that has made someone feel uncomfortable, the person reported will be removed from the building and the police will be called.”mentions the statement.

And about the response received by the declaration, many praised the initiative. Thank you for keeping customer safety a priority. s Support this percentage one hundred percent.Here are some messages in support of the decision.

However, other people disagreed with the club’s new rule. “May social interaction rest in peace,” “The folly of these rules will ensure that the only customers attending this club are millennials.” s “You must be kidding me. So if you look at someone by chance, they might get kicked out.”Some of the comments were negative.