Does Billie Eilish have tattoos? Her answer may surprise you

Billie Eilish is one of the most famous teens in the world – and with good reason. At the age of 18, she has already released three records and a very successful studio album, When we all sleep, where do we go ?, He sold out concerts at stadiums all over the world, and won five Grammy Awards. At the end of the day, though, Eilish is like many teens who are just starting to make their way into adulthood and are looking to explore some permanent personal options, like getting a tattoo or two. If you are wondering: Does Billie Eilish have tattoos? She got real about it, and her answer may surprise fans.

Eilish has always done things on her own time, in her own way, carving out a unique niche in Hollywood. When it comes to her looks, Eilish has always boasted of not giving the audience a reason to talk about her body. “That’s why I wear loose-fitting clothes, She explained to a Calvin Klein advertisement in May 2019. “Nobody can have an opinion because they didn’t see what’s underneath… Nobody can say any of that because they don’t know.”

And when it comes to tattoos, Eilish seems to have a similar outlook to show these: People cannot judge what they cannot see. During an interview in November 2019 with Vanity Fair, Eilish said she has big plans to get a tattoo After she turned 18 and was legally allowed to have one without parental consent.

Almost a year later, Eilish said Vanity Fair: “I got a tattoo. But You will never see it. “

Although fans will be curious about what Eilish got tattooed and where, her feelings about not needing to show the ink to the world are just another reason to love and respect her hopes of keeping certain things in her life private.