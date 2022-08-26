Does Biden forgive student debt?

How can we remain the most competitive country in the world with the strongest economy in the world with the greatest opportunities? Today’s announcement about just that. It is located around Coincidence. It’s about giving people a fair chance. This is the only word by which America can be defined: Possibility. It is a matter of presenting the possibilities.” US President Joe Biden revealed an unprecedented plan to write off thousands of dollars in debt for millions of American students: Forgiveness student loans.

Biden had announced it during the election campaign, without giving exact details of the income cap, but he made it clear that it would be a way. Helping indebted youth In the United States, where “an entire generation is now saddled with unsustainable debt,” particularly “black and Hispanic borrowers who have, on average, less family wealth to pay for.”

The initiative must be cancelled $10,000 in debt For individuals with an income of less than $125,000 annually or $250,000 for married couples, And the as far as $20,000 For those who have received Pell Grants, low-interest federal loans are targeted at low-income families. More information about the plan will be released “soon” and likely to be made available”short and simple form To submit an application » Rule DivisioninstructionsBiden said.

analysis news agency Reuters The scale of the student debt problem in the United States illustrates: More than 45 million Americans (not only students, but also parents and other family members, mostly people under the age of 40) have a total $1.75 trillion in student debt. Most of it, about 1.62 trillion, is owned by the federal government, which the British newspaper explains guardianAnd the University loans have been offered since 1958.

According to one Search subordinate college recorda non-profit organization that aims to expand access to colleges, TheThe cost of higher education has risen dramatically In the United States over the past three decades, the number of private four-year colleges and universities has doubled, and even more so than four-year public schools.

according to the accounts from April Federal Reserve in New YorkCanceling $10,000 of student loan debt per borrower would cost the US government 321 billion dollarsOther independent estimates put it at more than $300 billion in ten years. Some economists have estimated that it could add as much as $600 billion to the federal debt. Biden did not provide a specific number on the total cost of the initiative, explaining that it depends on the number of people who will apply. The Fed also estimated that a $10,000 amnesty would eliminate debt 11.8 million peopleAbout 31% of the total of those who took out a mortgage.

According to Republicans, this move can exacerbation of inflation: For some, including former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, the new consumer purchasing power unleashed by loan forgiveness can raise the prices of homes, cars and other consumer goods. According to the White House, the impact of resuming loan payments in 2023 will be deflation. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, the former 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, He said It is about “helping the American middle class and providing relief to those who need it most.”

If Biden’s move escapes potential legal challenges, it may be in his favor sooner middleerm elections In November, midterm elections were held two years after the presidential election. Now this, second recent poll American broadcaster CNNThe current president’s approval rating is 38%.