docu series on Wanna Marchi arrives on Netflix: previews

The story of Wanna Marchi in the documentary crime series ‘Wanna’, September 21 on Netflix: Four episodes retracing the years 1980 to 2000

Twenty-two testimonies, nearly sixty hours of interviews and photographs taken from over a hundred hours of archival material to reconstruct events in a realistic and accurate way telling Wanna Marchi in the crime document series. I wantAnd the From September 21 on Netflix.

Four episodes that simulate the Italian 1920s, between the 1980s and early 2000s, featuring a major change in public television and the birth of the first telemarketing. In this context, the story that he sees as heroes develops She wants Marche and her daughter Stefania Nobile. From her rise as the undisputed queen of telemarketing to the fall of her empire and subsequent judicial affairs. The docu series tells, through an alternation of first-hand testimonies and archival materials, the most well-known, but above all, the lesser-known aspects of this story and the enormous impact it has had on viewers and the media.

The aggressive style in which Wanna Marchi addresses the audience is the brand of shows where they offer their miraculous slimming creams. Throughout the 80s – we read in the summary – her image and products went crazy, which made her very rich and famous, along with her only right hand, daughter Stefania. The two go from success to dramatic fall in the early ’90s, when the “Wanna Marchi Empire” collapses and throws them to the curb. Disaster evokes the desire for salvation in the two. After selling the illusion of perfect fitness, they’ll move on to marketing the one thing no one thought of selling: luck. Slimming and anti-wrinkle creams give way to amulets and blessed numbers that are sold with Master of life Do Nascimento. This amazing money machine later turned into something else: an interesting scam, which was carried out thanks to an unexpected partner, the TV.

Written by Alessandro Garramone docu-series by Garramone himself and Davide Bandiera, directed by Nicola Prosatore and produced by Gabriele Immirzi for Fremantle Italia.

