Do you use software like Photoshop or Word without a license? Be careful, your data could be compromised (or maybe something worse)| hacking | cyber security | video games | Software | hacking | | technology

in our country, use software pirate he is illegal And it can end with various economic sanctions on the companies that use it.

In accordance with copyright law, Legislative Decree 822the National Institute for the Defense of Competition and Protection of Intellectual Property (INDECOPI) can sanction Fines of up to 180 IU (693 thousand soles) or with him Temporary or permanent business closure use these programs.

People often install pirated software on their computers to avoid buying official licenses, which are usually more expensive. | Photo: Pixabay

Likewise, regardless of the monetary restrictions imposed by the authorities, the fact is that thousands of people around the world today continue to use these hacking programs that can be installed or downloaded from the Internet. Whether for video games or applications in general, Illegal programs can transmit malicious agents.

For example, in June 2021 it was revealed More than 3 million computers were hacked by Trojans in a period of two years. It is mainly spread through cracked games and illegal software, Over 26 million access credentials stolen and over a million unique email accounts.

What does “break” the program mean?

When we talk about pirated software, the term that is always there is “crack”. In simple words, it refers to a modified application that changes the original code of a program or video game in order to Change its operation without permission from the developer.

Simple example: we download Adobe Photoshop from the Internet and then a file broke down (or activator, as it is also known) as an external program. When it is installed on a computer and given the required permissions, it is responsible for modifying the Photoshop code to look like it was purchased legally.

Cybercriminals use cracked software to introduce malware. (Photo: Bill Hinton/Getty Images)

In fact, cybercriminals They use crack to introduce malware on the victims’ computers.

“On many occasions when cybercriminals break a game and perform binaries modification, they take the opportunity to insert malicious code that can have various consequences that affect the safety, availability and reliability of their victims.”Mario Micucci, a security researcher at ESET Latin America, told El Comercio.

Using cracked software can infect our computer with malware. / Pixabay

On the other hand, according to the specialist, The dangers are varied that appear when you install cracked software or video games.

“Risks fall victim to different scenarios ranging from malware infection, application crashes, bans added by manufacturers (this usually happens on consoles like Xbox where they implement malware detection) and of course unwanted attention by law enforcement.Micucci explains.

ESET Specialist remembers this Using pirated software or video games is illegal and even broken software can be tracked.

“Depending on the jurisdiction you live in, this could result in fines or even an added prison sentence for attacks, i.e. cracked software containing suspicious code that can infect various types of malware”reveals to El Comercio Micucci.

The showrooms on Garcilaso de la Vega Avenue (formerly Wilson) have hacking software. / Chibana Aubergine Linen

The most common malware involved in these attacks

According to the expert consulted by this newspaper, the malicious factors that can be transmitted through hacking programs are more than diverse and depend on each individual case.

However, you can distinguish, for example, names like Inject backdoors, adware, crypto malware, RATs, ransomware or other types of malicious code.

The mice and the the back door It is closely related. The first refers to tools that remotely control another computer (which may or may not be legitimate); While the second is translated as a backdoor for entering Trojans (those that delete, block, modify, copy data, etc.).

Trojans can modify or delete data on your computer. (Photo: Getty Images)

Moreover , Malware From crypto mining It has become more and more popular in recent years and has caused your computers to start running Mining cryptocurrenciesUsing the video card to the maximum and increase your electricity bills. It is known that in some cases it can damage the device.

On the other hand, the ransomware It is a technique by which cyber attacks restrict data that is of vital importance to the user and then demand economical payments. In other words, stealing data.

Information hijacking and subsequent financial ransom demand is known as ransomware.

The adwareFor its part, it is not as harmful as the factors mentioned above, but it is still annoying. It is a program that can be on mobile phones or computers and when activated it displays a large number of advertisements on the screen without being able to be closed.

Is there a difference between hacking programs that I download from the Internet or those installed in unofficial stores?

The answer is no. In either case, spoofed software by third parties is harmful to our computers and can include malware.

In addition, there is no difference when downloading unofficial software, video games or applications on our mobile phones (APK files, for example). These files may or may not include malicious agents, making them dangerous to the general public.

What happens to my computer if I have pirated software

Besides the final recommendation not to purchase pirated software, the reality is that hundreds of people will continue to do so for various reasons (mainly financial). In this sense, We must be aware that cybercriminals are going to take advantage of the least cautious.

What if you have already installed a cracked program? People who have already done this run the risk of infecting their computers with some malware, as well as the possibility that the programs may not work properly or have errors (those that are not resolved due to a lack of updates).

The use of hacking software is illegal in Peru. (Photo: Getty Images/AFP)

“If you discover that your computer is infected, you can report it to your antivirus solution, although it is necessary to determine the infection factor. Often times we can detect it from the symptoms on our computer, such as its performance or a malfunction of some softwareAn ESET Latin America spokesperson comments on El Comercio.

