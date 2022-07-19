Do not download these applications on your mobile phone

These apps are designed by cybercriminals To impersonate other valid apps Consequently, many cryptocurrency investors have unfortunately fallen for this type of fraud. The FBI notes that it estimates that 244 people have been victims of this type of fraudulent request so far.

As we said a little above, the FBI recommends users who invest in cryptocurrency to be very careful with these fake apps. According to this North American entity, this type of fraudulent application They managed to steal nearly $42.7 million from American investors which is a high amount that frightens him.

Fake apps are nothing new. For years, many important data thefts have been reported due to downloading apps that look real (in fact, they mimic other perfectly valid apps) But they end up being a hoax . Cryptocurrency theft prevention It is imperative that you invest in them, because any bad move of this kind can cost you a lot of money.

One of the worst scams involved an app pretending to be a legal US financial institution, using its own logo. This app encouraged its users to deposit their cryptocurrency In wallets that are supposed to be linked to their accounts. Once this was done, the victim was in a situation where he could not withdraw funds from the application, as he was required to pay taxes. However, this was just another way to continue extracting money from the victims, because paying them did not allow money to be withdrawn either.

Although this is the main form of fraud, it is not the only one. Another fake cryptocurrency app asked its users to deposit their cryptocurrency into the app’s wallets, and once that was done, they demanded more funds. Under the pretext of freezing those already inside the application. This scam was discovered in November 2021 and was operating under the name Sunpay.

It is clear that all of these fraudulent applications target the cryptocurrency wallets of their victims. Most of these apps tend to run very fastThey appear, steal cryptocurrency wallets for as many people as possible, and then disappear without a trace.

The FBI recommends that all cryptocurrency investors beware of all those requests that come to us to download investment apps that we didn’t ask for. In addition, this entity also recommends this before downloading the application The legitimacy of this and the company behind it have been verifiedand treat applications with limited or disabled functionality “with suspicion”.