Djokovic was relieved to be given permission to play in Australia

Turin, 16 November. Serbian Novak Djokovic confirmed, on Wednesday, that he felt relieved by the Australian government’s decision that would allow him to play the Australian Open in 2023, a tournament that he could not play due to his refusal to vaccinate against Covid-19, which resulted from this. A lot of controversy around him. During the season he moved away from the top positions for not being able to appear, nor for the same reason in the US Open.

“I was very happy to receive the news yesterday. Yes, it was clear that the knowledge of the people closest to me I had experienced this year was what happened in Australia. I could not have had better news, during this tournament. He announced in a press conference after believing that he had entered the semi-finals of the Masters Cup after winning On the Russian Andrei Rublev.

“Did it affect my game today? I would like to believe it. But I don’t think it affected me too much because I already know what I have to do to prepare for every game.”

“The Australian Open was my major slam. I made some of my best memories there and of course I want to go back, I want to play tennis, do what I do best and hopefully have a great Australian summer,” he said.

Snow put his good mood after receiving the news of a match that overtook Rublev, especially in the second set (6-4, 6-1), as he put forward his candidacy to lift what would be his sixth win, which he would do. Tied with Swiss ROger Federer at the top.

“It was one of the best matches I’ve played this year, especially in the second set, which was flawless. I started strong, I played really well. I think it helps especially in these circumstances against a very dynamic and quality player like Rublev” , explained.

The man from Belgrade is the second player to qualify for the semi-finals of the ATP Finals being held in Turin: “I am very happy to have reached the semi-finals.

“Sometimes I wish we had a little more time to train in the men’s professional tennis season. I understand there are many players who want to play more and want more opportunities and more tournaments,” he admitted.

“I also think I’m now in a position in my career where I can choose which leagues I play and where I want to play, at what time of the season. Hopefully next season it will get back to normal so that I can play most of the places I want to play.”

In addition, the Spaniard congratulated Carlos Alcaraz, who will finish the season as number one on the circuit, and noted that he had nothing but “positive things to say about him”.

“He deserves it. There’s no doubt about it. I don’t want to get into a discussion of whether I’ve played less or more. It’s what it is. The truth is, he’s number one. He deserves to be out there, winning the ‘major slams’ and many matches in tournaments,” he said.

“I think he’s a fresh face and a great player for our sport. He’s a very nice guy. He works hard. He has a good team of people around him. He represents himself and tennis in a good way. I just find positive things you say about him,” he insisted.

He ended by reflecting on a season marked by controversy off the court but ended with great tennis and the option to equal Swiss Roger Federer’s record of six victories in the Masters Cup.

“I’ve learned a lot this year about myself, about the world I live in, and also about some of the people who acted a certain way with me during this process. I try to be optimistic and positive about life. I’m looking forward to starting the new year in Australia, we’ll see how the year goes next.” EFE

tfc/jl