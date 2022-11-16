Djokovic in the semi-finals of the ATP Championships in Australia – Magazin Sport News

Novak Djokovic advanced early to the semi-finals at the ATP Finals in Turin. The Serb easily defeated Russia’s Andrei Rublev 6:4, 6:1 on Wednesday afternoon. So Djokovic achieved his second victory in the second match. After his success in the first match, Rublev still has every chance of reaching the semifinals. Djokovic then confirmed that he would be able to compete at the Australian Open in Melbourne from January 16th.

Djokovic said the Australian authorities would have allowed him entry. This year he had to leave the country after a legal dispute because he had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus and had been banned from entering for three years. The current government has now reversed this. “There could be no better news for me,” said Djokovic. The winner of 21 Grand Slam titles won the Australian Open nine times, becoming the record-breaking champion. He also missed the last US Open because he was not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The first set in the duel of the red set was balanced for a long time, both players were convinced of a solid service performance. In the end, Djokovic made the decisive break to make it 6: 4. In the second round, Roblio's error rate increased, Djokovic continued to act at the highest level. After just over an hour, the Serb was the deserved winner and qualified for the semi-finals of the ATP Finals for the 11th time.