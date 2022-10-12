Djokovic hopes to compete in Australia

It is up to the Serbs themselves to clarify the “situation” with the government. Djokovic, who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19, was forced to leave Australia after entering the Australian Open in January this year following a legal dispute. He was also banned from entering the country for three years.

Tilley spoke to the 35-year-old at the Laver Cup about the situation, telling The Age: “He said of course he would like to return to Australia, but he knows that ultimately the decision rests with the federal government.” Global “before this view”.

Criticism over the possible special treatment of the nine-time tournament winner comes from opposition politician Karen Andrews, who was Djokovic’s interior minister at the time of his deportation. “It would be a slap in the face for the people of Australia if Novak Djokovic were suddenly allowed back into the country just because he’s a number one tennis player,” Andrews told ABC Radio.

In addition to the Australian Open, Djokovic missed the US Open in August and other major tournaments in Indian Wells, Miami, Montreal and Cincinnati this year because he was not allowed to enter North America without a vaccination. The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam tournament of the year to be held in Melbourne from January 16-29.