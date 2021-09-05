Disturbing photos: The largest glacier in the Swiss Alps is melting

Switzerland: In the past decade, the glacier’s 80 square kilometers of ice and rock has lost 1.5 meters of thickness each year. (Fabrice Cofferini /)

Aletsch, which contains 20% of the total volume of ice in 1,800 Swiss glaciers, saw 1 cubic kilometer of ice melt in the same period. “Change is happening very, very quickly,” Haas says.

The 41-year-old researcher heads up the Glacier Monitoring Network (Glamos), a scientific network that documents the decline of Swiss glaciers due to global warming. (Fabrice Cofferini /)

“Glaciers are really a giant, visible thermometer,” he comments after noting that “it is more sad to see a glacier lose its size and thickness than to look at a graph of warming.”

“Glaciers are beautiful,” he says, commenting on people’s sometimes emotional response when considering the future decline and disappearance of these glaciers. (Fabrice Cofferini /)

Glamos scientists monitor about 20 Swiss glaciers each year and note that since 2010 the frequency of years of extreme ice loss has accelerated dramatically.

One of those years was 2011, and the following years 2015, then 2017, 2018, and 2019. They all broke records for ice loss.

Although 2020 wasn’t an extreme year, Swiss glaciers lost 2% of their total volume, and the negative trend may continue this year, despite heavy snowfall and relatively cold winters, Haas said. (Fabrice Cofferini /)

Global warming is progressing so rapidly that many small glaciers have already disappeared.

In September 2019, Hass participated in a symbolic funeral for the Bizol glacier in northeastern Switzerland, 2,700 meters above sea level. “Since then we’ve stopped monitoring BIZOL, it doesn’t make sense anymore,” Hoss said regretfully. (Fabrice Cofferini /)

Haas has been fascinated by huge glaciers since his childhood, when he visited the giant Gorner Glacier near Zermatt. (Fabrice Cofferini /)

He plans to collect two final samples in the coming weeks, although he admits “after that, it will really be the end”. He’s sure Bizol won’t be the last glacier to completely melt. “In the next ten to twenty years, other known glaciers will certainly disappear,” he lamented.

Given an obsessive love for glaciers, one might think it sad to document their rapid disappearance. “It’s true that it’s frustrating as a human being,” he admits. “But as a scientist it is very interesting to see and analyze such rapid changes.”

Hoss hopes that scientific measurements about the state of the glaciers will lead to concrete action. “I have the impression that there has been a real change in the way we think about politics (…) A lot of people are now saying that we should act,” he said. Although there are more and more business plans, Haas insists that “at some point it will have to be turned into something real”.

