Discrimination: Research by women often goes unreported

Female researchers publish fewer patents and also have fewer patents than their male colleagues. Now a study shows that this is not down to productivity: the proportion of work that female scientists do in research groups is often recognized as such, as the study at New York University shows. As a result, female researchers were named co-authors at a lower rate than male researchers. Various media outlets reported the study, which was published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.

As part of the study, the publications of 129,000 researchers from various scientific disciplines from 9,700 research groups operating in the USA were evaluated over a four-year period. During this time they published 39,000 articles in scientific journals and obtained 7,600 patents. As the study authors describe them as comparative numbers, they used administrative data that was available to research groups, such as which researchers participated and how. They were able to determine that 48 percent of the researchers were female, but they made up only 39 percent of the authors’ group and a smaller proportion was listed in patent documents.

The more promising the post, the fewer posts the researchers will provide

The researchers also found that women, regardless of career level, are less likely to be recognized for their contributions to projects: Among students, this is the case for only 15 percent of women, compared with 21 percent of men. Among the scientific staff, only 41 percent of women were named, compared to 49 percent of men. The higher the post’s stature – and thus more frequently cited – the more likely it is that the women participating will not be named.

Describes the background to the problem the study (Pre-releaseThe manifold rules for who is named and who is not. Each research group leader has his own rules for selecting co-authors. This allows influence through personal likes and dislikes. In interviews, also part of the study, respondents reported inconsistency in deciding who should be credited and who should be credited.