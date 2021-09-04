Disappointing SMEs hold back Piazza Affari (-0.6%) which remains above 26000

After an uncertain start, a series of disappointing mid-morning macro data dampened stock markets, with Piazza Affai closing down (-0.64%) at 26,065 points. Wall Street is more resilient, even if it doesn’t respond favorably to lower-than-expected employment numbers. The spread rises to 106 basis points.

The mood of investors today is determined by several macroeconomic data. In Europe, the composite SME index fell to 59 points from 60.2 in July and missed expectations by 59.5. Eurozone retail sales also fell below expectations, weighed down by a sharp drop in online shopping. In particular, sales fell 2.3% in July compared to the previous month, while remaining 3.1% higher than July 2020. Economists expected a monthly increase of 0.1% and 4.8% year-on-year.

However, the most important data came from the United States. US Employment Report for August Worse Than Expected: Last month there was a smaller-than-expected rise in US employment (excluding agriculture) and a fall in unemployment in line with expectations and at the lowest level since the pandemic began. In August, 235 thousand jobs were created compared to the previous month, while analysts expected 720 thousand jobs. During the same period, employment in the federal sector decreased by 8,000.

Today was also negative on the manufacturing front: Service SMEs stood at 55.1 points, just below the initial estimate of 55.2 points and clearly below the July figure of 59.9 points. Economists at IHS Markit point out that the reading, although still pointing to a solid expansion in the US service sector, is at its lowest level since December 2020. The US ISM non-manufacturing index stood at 61.7 points in August, down from 64.1 points. July and the disappointment of the consensus of economists at 63 points.

Less-than-expected employment data, which may delay monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, weakened the popular currency: EUR/USD rose to 1.182 (+0.08%), USD/JPY fell to 109.65 (-0.24%). The cross between the British pound and the dollar returns to 1.3859 (+0.23%). The dollar’s weakness drove gold prices higher, as it rose 1.11% to $1,831 an ounce. Oil, although in negative territory, contains losses after disappointing manufacturing data: WTI is trading at $69.7 a barrel (-0.41%) and Brent crude at 72.96 (-0.10%). (All rights reserved)



