digital piracy | Why is it so hard to fight sites like Cuevana or AnimeFLV for the Peruvian authorities? | INDCOBY | hacking | sixes | movies | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | USA | technology

Copyright Committee (CDA) for Indecopi issued a set of precautionary measures to prevent Arrival in Peru 147 sites Illegal digital piracy. These violate Peruvian legislation regarding copyrights.

The authority stated thatThese websites have been involved in various illegal activities Such as the flow of audio-visual works, musical works, sound recordings, literary and artistic works contained in graphic novelsIndecopi measures seek to discourage this type of practice, as it threatens copyright and related rights and investments, as well as the sources of labor generated around the creative industries.

Why is it difficult to combat this type of piracy?

According to Oscar Montezuma Banez, an attorney who specializes in technology, the biggest problem is that these pages are constantly migrating. “This content moves all the time from one site to another. This famous page “The Pirate Bay” [La bahía pirata], from time to time the domain name changes. Then it would change until it reached “.pe”. At that time, Indecopi ordered the Peruvian Scientific Network to unlink this domain name from the website containing the offending content.“, points for trade.

For this reason, it is very difficult to combat them. “It is content that constantly migrates from its place. Fighting digital piracy in this way is like trying to fish water with your hands.. it is very difficult. You will not be able to delete everything and it is content that is constantly changing and moving from one place to another over the Internet. That’s why it becomes very difficult. One can take a picture of it at the moment and find out that the pirated or copyright infringing material is hosted in that place or those domains, but then that material gets migrated. This is the main difficulty.The lawyer adds.

Also, when a website becomes very popular, such as Cuevana or AnimeFLV mentioned above and very well known in Latin America, Tend to recur with different areas. That is, no matter how much access is blocked or the page is completely closed directly, there is already a new one with a similar name that basically offers the same thing. Even they are there at the same time

However, there is a debate about it, since this type of website that does linking (aggregating links to third-party websites that host copyright infringing content), Technically, it only acts as a kind of catalog or warehouse. That is, they do not directly infringe copyright, but rather redirect the user to other pages that do so.

“There is a debate about whether posting a link to a pirate site is copyright infringement. Hosting content is one thing, but it is also another to make content accessible. Some regulations consider this to be punishable under copyright law. Other regulations in other countries consider it no, because just redirecting to a place shouldn’t make you liable in and of itself‘, confirms Montezuma Banez.

Article 39 of Legislative Decree 822 It indicates the following:No authority or natural or legal person may authorize the use of a work or any other production protected by this law, or provide its support for the said use, if the user does not have the prior written permission of the owner of the right in question, except in exceptional cases provided by law. In the event of non-compliance, you will be jointly and severally liable.“.

In other words, despite the fact that these sites do not host the content, they maliciously “support” it. “Under Peruvian law, if you do or fail to do something that contributes to copyright infringement, such as placing links on your website that intentionally redirect to pirated sites, The authority, Indecopi in this case, may consider this to be an infraction. There is no single standard. Courts in Europe, in the United States, have ruled in different ways on the fact of placing links that redirect to sitesThe lawyer adds.

Why is copyright regulation in Peru still not completely clear?

According to Montezuma Banez, this problem of interpretation can be resolved if the authorities implement international regulations. “In Peru, specifically, there is a legal system that has not yet been implemented and that can solve this problem more clearly.. I mean a chapter of the FTA [Tratado de Libre Comercio] With the United States (2006) and the recently approved CPTPP plan [Acuerdo Transpacífico de Cooperación Económica] In 2018. Both conventions have specific chapters Regulating the issue of liability of digital intermediaries for copyright infringement“, Confirms.

This system is known asNote and take down”, which translates to “notification and opt-out.”The Peruvian government to this day has not implemented the regulations in force in other countries. In Europe, in the United States, there are those rules. What establishes the basic rule for these two chapters of the two treaties that have not yet been implemented in Peru? they tell you that If you are a moderator (webpage, search engine), you are not responsible if someone uploads infringing content through your platform‘ says Montezuma.

However, it is the responsibility of the moderator to remove this content or block access to it. “For example, consider a social network. YouTube, they hardly inform you and you have realized that there is contrary content, To limit your liability, you should act seriously and remove this content. You must have entered a YouTube video that you watched a week ago and it tells you “This video is not accessible for copyright reasons”. This is due to the activation of this regulationThe lawyer adds.

The same thing happens with search engines, like Google or Bing, because what they do is provide links to users. “These are simply meant to aggregate what’s on the web and related to your search criteria. If you put in the phrase “I want to watch videos of something like this,” it will link you to it and send you links that you can enter. But, specifically, This regulation states that if you are a search engine and because of this random search you pick up links that redirect you to offending sites, you can limit your liability if you create a note on the side or if you go ahead with eliminating those links. links.‘ asserts Montezuma.

“If you’ve searched for a song, possibly on Google, you may get the message “These links have been removed.” This list has not been implemented [en Perú] Covers only cases of intermediaries who are not directly related to the violation, but suddenly they see the content uploaded by a third party on their platform is pirated. cover those assumptions. Mincetur and Indecopi are the two government entities responsible for implementing these international commitments of the Peruvian government.‘ confirms the competent lawyer.

According to Peruvian regulations, can any website or search engine be penalized?

Although it is not clear what is stipulated in the Peruvian regulations regarding copyright, this does not mean that any type of tool or web page will be closed and penalized. “In our penal code, The bulk of the crimes focus on who reproduces, who facilitates, who provides, and who allows access to IP-protected content without authors’ permission. The basic punishment of such persons is that which is directed at the administrative level, that is, at the level of the Indecopi, and at the criminal level.‘ Montezuma points out.

If the authorities order to block and penalize a search engine like Google for showing links to Cuevana, for example, it would go against the logic of the Internet. “It depends a lot on the content you share. If one rule is made that any site sharing the link will be closed or banned, it seems to me that it’s a very serious issue of censorship because it means not understanding a bit of the logic of the World Wide Web, from WWW. It is a system, simply of link references that allows you to navigate a way that has allowed for a remarkable innovation in terms of access to information on the Internet, since its inception. That the simple fact of sharing links gets penalized, I don’t think so. I think it will restrict access to information and completely break the logic of the Internet‘ refers to the lawyer.

However, this does not apply when this activity is done with intent. “If what you do is dedicate yourself to preparing, to create a website full of links to sites that, you know, offer pirated material, and even run ads on those sites, then we’re talking about something else. You are building a company around the links that give you access to hacking. Then it will be different‘ adds Montezuma.

Can Internet piracy be eliminated?

It is almost impossible to eradicate copyright infringement, especially on the Internet. However, there are currently business models that are slowing down their expansion. “Piracy will always be there. Now, I think it has been greatly reduced due to the change in the business model. for example, Music streaming platforms have greatly contributed to reducing download-based piracy. The same business model means that consumption now doesn’t even buy the single, which was a great innovation for Apple with iTunes, but simply streams from wherever you are.‘ confirms the lawyer.

These types of models, which allow for cheap and even free access, with advertising in some cases, may end up being applied to all kinds of services that involve copyright. “In the case of events, the scoop that generates the event has not yet occurred. That is, sports leagues or events of this type, usually have a different level of demand. I think basically What could end piracy is a change in the business model, a change that somehow makes content more accessible without losing financial compensationwhich is always necessary for this kind of IP-protected innovation. A good change in the business model can generate this balance between access and compensation on the other hand‘ Montezuma concludes.