Diego Ribagliati and his feelings about the Peru-Australia match: “For us, it means more than for them”

The Peru national team He is a bit far from playing a playoff in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Peru and Australia They face each other on Monday and the desire to live the game increases with time. “Red and White” is already in Doha and there are only two practices left before the lively duel. Diego Rebagliati Tell his feelings about this match.

“For Peru as a country, as a footballing world, This match means a lot more than Australia ”, commented the sports journalist on the Movistar Deportes program Al Ángulo, which was carried out from the Asian country to cover all the details of “bicolor”.

Both selections They risk going to the World Cup for the sixth time In their history, but only one can make it happen. They met only once and it was for the group stage of the World Cup in Russia 2018, where Peru won the first three points, but it was not enough to advance to the round of 16.

As seen in recent training sessions, both teams arrive without problems for this commitment It will be solved in one. If equality is maintained in 90 minutes, an overtime of 30 minutes is played. If everything is still tied up, the classifier will be determined by penalties.

Since ‘Red and White’ began training in Peru for the qualifiers and when it was not yet known whether the contender was the United Arab Emirates or Australia, Peruvian fans have already lived with high expectations with this commitment, which many could allow them to. To live the World Cup for the second time in a row. Let’s remember that in Russia 2018, the greatest football party returned after 36 years.

The Peruvian team arrived in Doha on Friday, June 10 at 10pm, as planned in the itinerary. Now he will have two more training sessions to play the World Cup qualifiers. “Red and White” arrives without news, with the exception of Marcos Lopez, who remains in doubt because he is not 100%. However, the owner is Miguel Traocco and Luis Abram on standby in case of an emergency.

Peru and Australia competed in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ at the last date of Group C.

Peru and Australia will face each other on Monday, June 13 from 1:00 PM (Peruvian time) in Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, The stage was built in 2003, initially for about 20 thousand spectators. Although now, having been redesigned in 2020, the complex has the capacity to accommodate 40 thousand people.

Peru: 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m

Mexico: 1:00 p.m.

– Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

– United States (Miami): 2:00 p.m

Paraguay: 2:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Argentina: 3:00 pm.

Uruguay: 3:00 pm.

Brazil: 3 p.m

– Spain: 8:00 pm.

Moving the qualifiers to the World Cup will be responsible for signals from Latina Television (Channel 2 and 702 HD), Movistar Deportes (Channel 3 and 703 HD) and DirecTV Sports.

