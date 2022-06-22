Diego Gluck and Leonardo Felicity, two new attacking players

© Sports Report

HCB Südtirol Alperia continues to ‘rejuvenate’ and has two young strikers Diego in luck, is in his second year in the jersey Who competes with the Foxes, and contracts with Leonardo Felicity, a new entry into the 22/23 season.

Diego Gluck came to Talverstadt for the first time last year. The striker, born in 1999, made each substitution and scored two goals, one in the league and one in the hockey league. During the season, he also played eight times in the AlpsHL in the Val Gardena jersey: he grew up there and scored 32 points in 136 games in previous years, 20 of them in the 2021/22 season alone. In between, he gained experience in the United States in the 2018 WSHL League with the Long Beach Bombers (61 points from 58 games).

“I immediately found my feet in Bolzano and was positively received by the fans,” Gluck said. “I have been looking forward to the new season since the end of last season, because we all have a lot to make up: the goal is to improve more and get a regular place. Next season will be a fresh start: Tony (Bernard) has retired, there will be many new faces in the team and I am convinced that Team building will be very important from the start. It takes a strong team spirit, both on and off the ice. There will also be another fun, the duels with Asiago: I’m looking forward to that and also the participation of another Italian team in ICE, because it’s an opportunity for us young players and the ice hockey movement. entirety to develop further.”

With Leonardo Felicity, FC Bolzano signed a very talented player who was able to prove his skills in a few matches last season. In fact, Felicity is the first “born in the year 2000” the Foxes offered him a contract: during the 2021/22 season, he made six appearances between the Championship and the Champions Hockey League. He also scored his first goal in the white and red shirt on November 2, 2021.

Felicity started his career in Vaasa’s youth teams, after his hiatus as a trainee at Iserlohn, the 22-year-old finally returned to Vaasa in 2020: his “return” in two years was AlpsHL 34 points in 77 games. He also played during the last season seven matches for the Italian national team.

Felicity explains: “My appearance last year was definitely an additional incentive to develop myself further and secure a contract for the current year, it was a tremendous experience: to goal in Salzburg, in the Champions Hockey League and to play alongside players like Halmo and Findlay, it was all fantastic.” Leo is ready to work hard: “I want to earn a regular place in the team and, over the years, become the best player I can be. I can still learn a lot from people with a lot of experience, and I’ve also felt the affection of the fans over the past year and that has surprised me. A lot. The fans in Bolzano are very demanding and the pressure is enormous, but it is also a challenge. The negative result of last season should be an incentive to give the maximum.”

