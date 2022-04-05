Didn’t Formula 1 start in Australia?

If you’re 30 or younger, you might be surprised that the season started with Bahrain or wonder if the campaign starts this weekend with the Australian Grand Prix. Has Australia always opened the Formula 1 World Championship? We delve into the history of Grand Circus to find out what the inaugural Grand Prix of each season was like.



The Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix starts on Friday, but not the 2022 season at the Grand Circus. The campaign actually started several weeks ago in Bahrain. The Queen class has had its fans open their seasons for two decades with the Albert Park event, but that has changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Today we look back to see whether Australia It is the country that has opened the Formula 1 season most of the time. Country opened F1 campaigns in 22 occasionsin the first 1996 and in the last 2019.

Second, we find Argentina, with up to 15 starting points Between 1953 and 1958, in 1960, between 1972 and 1975 and between 1977 and 1980. Although in recent years Brazil Falls at the end of the calendar, the fact is that even in ten times The 1976 Formula 1 season first opened between 1983 and 1989, 1994 and 1995.

On nine occasions South Africa Opened the World Cup: 1965, between 1967 and 1971, 1982, 1992 and 1993. Monaco, the crown jewel, could not be missing from the list of opening events. The principality has been responsible for opening the year five times: 1959, 1961, 1963, 1964 and 1966.

Three times they opened the season United State and three times the two seasincluding 2022. Finally, Switzerland The campaign opened in 1951 and 1952; Britain I had the honor to hold my first F1 GP in 1950; The Netherlands launched the campaign in 1962 and Austria He offered to start with the first season that was plagued by COVID-19.

country Season opening times Britain 1 Switzerland two Argentina fifteen Monaco 5 Holland 1 South Africa 9 Brazil 10 United State 3 Australia 22 the two seas 3 Austria 1

