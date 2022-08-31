Did Trump have intelligence documents about Macron’s sexuality?

distance FBI Raid on the house of the former president Donald TrumpIn Mar-a-Lago it was revealed the existence of a document with the name: “info re: President of France”.

magazine rolling rock mentioned that trump He has boasted to some of his closest aides – during and after his tenure in the White House – that he knows illicit details about the president’s love life. French Emmanuel Macron.

The former president even claimed that he learned about this through “intelligence information” he had seen or seen, according to sources familiar with the matter to the outlets.

According to Rolling Stone, “Officials from both countries wanted to know whether this discovery amounted to some sort of breach of national security, or whether it was a frivolous but stolen souvenir.”

in his thinking Macron’s alleged reckless actionsThe sources said that Trump was light on details and details. Also, it’s hard to tell if anything he says is based on reality. “A lot of times, it’s hard to tell if he’s lying or not,” says one source.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department revealed in a document filed on Tuesday that materials that were at the former US president’s Florida residence “may have been hidden” to impede a possible investigation of mishandling classified information.

This file is the most detailed account of the FBI’s motives for this month’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, which arose from a review of files handed over by the former president. .Authorities and confidential information received.

