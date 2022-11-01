DFL squad fixed for USA trip: Voss-Tecklenburg nominates debutante – 26 players included

With 26 players going to the US: The German Football Association (DFB) has its next squad for Tuesday German women’s national team travel announced. Janina Meng of Freiburg celebrates her debut in the squad of national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. In addition, defender Caroline Simon (Bayern Munich) and Joel Widmayer (Wolfsburg) were nominated again after a long run. In addition, midfielder Paulina Krumbigel (TSG Hoffenheim) has returned to the German Football Association team. Goalkeeper Almoth Schulte is also anticipating the first leg: another 31-year-old was absent at the start of October. 2-1 against France in DresdenShe was staying with her new club, Angel City FC, in the United States of America. Ads

The squad includes nine women from Wolfsburg and six women from Munich. Marina Hegering (Wolfsburg/Building after a foot injury), Dzsenifer Marozan (Olympique Lyonnais/Convalescence after a ruptured cruciate ligament), Sarah Dabritz (Lyon/Ankle injury) Julia Gwen (Bayern/cruciate ligament rupture) still missing. Additionally, Tapia Wassmuth (Wolfsburg/muscular injury) and Sydney Le Mans (Bayern/knee injury) are not available. Vos-Tecklenburg says in the announcement of the German Football Association: “We have deliberately nominated a larger group of players in order to be able to use more players and to fair the high requirements of this stage.”

The team at a glance: Goal: Anne Catherine Berger (Chelsea), Merle Fromms (Wolfsburg), Almuth Schulte (Angle City FC)

defense: Nicole Anyumi (Eintracht Frankfurt), Sarah Doerson (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jana Feldkamp (TSG Hoffenheim), Katherine Hendrich (Wolfsburg), Sophia Kleinhern (Eintracht Frankfurt), Soeki Nosken (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Munich (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Rahl Felicitas Rauch (Wolfsburg), Caroline Simon (Bayern Munich), Joel Wedemeyer (Wolfsburg) Midfield / Attack: Jules Brand (Wolfsburg), Clara Ball (Bayern Munich), Linda Dahlmann (Bayern Munich), Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt), Chantal Hagel (TSG Hoffenheim), Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg), Paulina Krumpigel (TSG Hoffenheim) Lena Latwin (Wolfsburg), Lena Magul (Bayern Munich), Janina Meng (Freiburg), Lena Sophie Oberdorf (Wolfsburg), Alexandra Pope (Wolfsburg), Lea Schuler (Bayern Munich)