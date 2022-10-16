Devin Haney repeats Australia’s victory over George Camposos

Erica Montoya

Although Australian George Camposos vowed to avenge that loss he suffered six months ago, The result was quite the opposite. Despite being in enemy territory, American Devin Haney He retained the quality of the undisputed lightweight champion and his undefeated record.

After six months of waiting and after Camposos triggered the rematch clause, both fighters resumed competing as if it was Round 13.

Kambosos started very aggressively, but as the competition progressed little by little, the locals It began to fade and more and more signs of an all-out battle appeared.

The Australian warrior – once Pacquiao’s sparring partner – had difficulty in a battle where space was controlled, Timing and rhythm thanks to the precise and disturbing blow that showed Hani’s great intelligence.

After a deep cut in the face from the ninth round, Kambosos sought to tighten the fight for the final third, but nothing could be done, because the dice were already in place.

At the end of the 12 rounds that failed to excite the masses much, Well, Kambosos took two rings at most, and Haney took all three cards with a score of 119-109, 118-110 and 118-110.

This way Haney improved his record to 29-0 with 15 knockouts. While Camposos added his second defeat in 22 matches.

