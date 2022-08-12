Deutsche Telekom increases guidance, aims for majority in T-Mobile US – Economics & Finance

(Teleborsa) – Deutsche TelekomEurope’s largest telecom company Revenues Increased by 5.9% to €28.2 billion Second Quarter From 2022, with revenue from services Which is growing faster by 10.8%. L ‘Adjustment of EBITDA AL It registered a growth of 5% compared to the same period the previous year and amounted to 9.9 billion euros (above the 9.84 billion euros that analysts had expected).

OrganicallyAfter deducting exchange rate effects and changes in group composition, revenue was virtually unchanged from the previous year, services revenue decreased 4.3%, and EBITDA decreased 0, 9% due to the transition from the previous Sprint phone rental model.

L ‘adjusted net profit It rose 15.7% in the second quarter to €2.4 billion, mainly driven by higher earnings from operations. L ‘recorded net profit It decreased, mainly due to increased spending on Sprint integration in the US.



In light of the positive results, Deutsche Telekom She raised her directive for the second time this year. Adjusted EBITDA AL is now expected to be approximately €37 billion, up from previous forecast of more than €36.6 billion. This is attributed to both T-Mobile US’s positive business development and good performance outside the US.

“We continue to grow, despite the challenging economic environment – ​​said Tim Hotgs, Chairman of Deutsche Telekom – we are on track this year to achieve our ambitious goals announced at Capital Markets Day 2021. I Our investments are paying off“.

L ‘Acquisition of a majority stake in T-Mobile US It’s a priority for Hötts, he said in the call with analysts. “This is the most important strategic project we have at the moment,” he explained. The quota should exceed 50% in the medium term The group could reach it well before 2024. T-Mobile United StatesIt, which accounts for three-fifths of the group’s revenue, is gaining customers after its merger with Sprint and with the launch of its 5G service.