Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time, the main trailer for the Netflix show

The first of two Detective Conan animated shows set to hit Netflix, Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time, now contains an official trailer: Let’s Get Together.

The famous (and seemingly endless) manga by Gosho Aoyama, Detective Conanhas produced major animated series and some feature films and TV specials, but also some spin-offs: two of them, Detective Conan: Tea Time Zero And the Detective Conan: The Perpetrator HanzawaIt will now arrive as an animated series on Netflix. We present the main trailer for the first, which will arrive later this year on the streaming platform.

The episodic manga, drawn by Takahiro Arai under the full supervision of original manga author Gosho Aoyama, now also comes in an animated version, telling the story of one of the manga’s most enigmatic characters.

This is the official summary:

Sometimes it is Toru Amuro, the pupil of the famous detective Kogoro Mori. Other times, it’s policeman Ray Furuya who protects Japan. Other times it was a bourbon, a man in black. Nobody knows about the private life of the Three-Faced Man…or so he thought. Here are the daily events of Toru Amuro, a character between light and shadow.

