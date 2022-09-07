Details of the new BTP Green April 30, 2035

The Ministry of Economy and Finance informs the details of the joint issuance of the new BTP Green colormaturing on April 30, 2035 and an annual coupon of 4%.

About 290 investors participated in the process, with a total order of 40 billion euros. ESG Investors Participation (environmentalAnd the Social and Governance) who signed more than half of the placement.

totally ai fund manager 44% of the issue was allocated, while 30.7% was underwritten by banks. The participation of investors with a long-term investment horizon was high, buying 19.8% of the issue (in particular, 13.7% was allocated to pension and insurance funds, and 6.1% to central banks and government institutions). to me hedge fund Approximately 4.8% of the total amount was allocated while the remainder was secured by non-financial companies.

The geographical distribution of the stake was very diverse, with the stake seeing the participation of about 30 countries: foreign investors won about 68% of the issuance, while local investors subscribed 32%.

Among foreign investors, the stake subscribed by UK-based investors (about 24.3%) was of particular interest. The remainder of the placement is devoted largely to continental Europe, especially in France (10.6%), in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (9.9%), in the countries of the Iberian Peninsula (8.4%). , in the Scandinavian countries. (6.8%), in other European countries (4.8%).

Outside of Europe, about 0.6% of the issuance was held by investors from the United States while the rest was subscribed by investors based in other countries.

The rollout was made through the creation of a syndicate consisting of BofA Securities Europe SA, Citibank Europe Plc, and Crédit Agricole Corp. Inv. Bank, Deutsche Bank AG and Monte dei Paschi di Siena Capital Services Banca per le Imprese SpA that participated in the wear underwriting managerwhile all other government bond specialists filled the role Joint Command Manager from the process.