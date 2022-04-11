Desert Gold Ventures Inc. A drilling program in the northwest of Al-Qirbasi with a length of 1.6 km

Desert Gold has started a 1.6 kilometer drilling program in northwest Al Qorbasi

– For further testing of drilling interceptions of 1.94g/t of gold above 30m* and 2.75g/t of gold at 12m*

Delta, British Columbia, April 11, 2022 Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (“The Company”) (TSX.V: DAU, FWB: QXR2, OTCQB: DAUGF) announces the resumption of drilling on the SMSZ project in Western Mali. . This Phase II program will focus on the discovery of gold in the West West North region, which has previously returned 1.94 g/ton of gold above 30 meters* and 2.75 g/ton of gold above 12 meters*. This open area is only 1.6 kilometers long and has been tested at a depth of 35 meters and is open at a depth of up to 90 metres. This gold zone appears to be one of the largest in property gold systems and has undergone limited testing so far.

Jared Scharf, President and CEO, commented: “We are very pleased to be resuming work in the North West Jabasi District. This stage of drilling is designed to test the continuity and strength of the gold system at depth and along the stroke. We believe this goal has the potential to significantly expand our mineral resources and make the SMSZ project a more attractive value proposition.

Technical details

A total drilling of 5,400m is planned to test the northwest Al-Qarabasi area for approximately 1,900m along the impact. The Phase II program will consist of two diamond holes totaling 400 metres, 16 reverse circular drill holes totaling 2,345 metres, and 35 primary air holes totaling 2,650 metres (Fig. 1). RC holes and diamond drilling will test the area at a depth of about 100 meters above one kilometer along the strike. The diamond hole will test the region to a depth of 150 metres. All air core drill holes are designed as filler holes and drill holes for testing extensions of gold mineralization along the strike and across the strike. A line of air core drill holes will test northwest direction mineralization that was inferred near the original find. Four core holes in the air will test the area below the surface samples that returned 11.03 g/ton of gold and 6.05 g/ton of gold in an artisanal mining area approximately 3,000 meters northwest of the Northwest Al Qarabasi area.

Auger drilling will resume to test an area below gold anomalies in soil and geological targets north and west of the Northwest El Qirbasi area, drilling approximately 1,000 meters in 113 holes.

Additional drilling holes will test the western Linnguekoto, which has identified an open hole constrained for inferred mineral resources of 66,200 ounces of gold in 1.39 million tons rated 1.48 g/ton of gold. This area is open in depth and along the stroke, mainly to the south, drilling interceptions 16.07 g/t AU are back more than 7 m (estimated true width of 4 m), 7.78 g/t AU over 19 m (real estimated width is 4 m). for 4.9m) and 3.51g/t AU over 29m (real estimated width of 8m).

The Gourbassi West North and Linnguekoto West areas lie in the southwestern part of the SMSZ estate of Desert Gold (see Figure 2).

Geological mapping is in progress in the southern Mogujavara region. The southern Mogoyafara region is the largest mineral resource on the property with 412,800 ounces in 12.29 million tons classified as 1.05 g/tons of gold. This mineralization system is open along the stroke and in depth. It is scheduled to start drilling testing in this area upon completion of drilling in the West Qorbasy area.

* The actual widths of drilling are estimated in the Al-Qarabasi area northwest of about 65% of the drilling lengths.

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2022/65200/SMSZ_110422_DEPRcom.001.jpeg

Figure 1. North West Al-Qarbasi area and West Al-Qarbasi plan with summaries of the results of the proposed drilling and excavation.

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2022/65200/SMSZ_110422_DEPRcom.002.jpeg

Figure 2. Mineral deposits and area map, significant drill intercepts*, summary of soil geochemistry on oceanic color analytical tracer; magnetic data

*All grades of gold across offers, except for Soa, Berola and Gourbassi odds, are real offers and range from 65% to 95% for most drilling rigs. The estimated true performances of Soa and Berola’s prospects are unknown. Estimated real offers for Al Qurbsi areas range from 60% to 90%.

Analysis/Quality Control (QA/QC)

All core drill bits and core samples are shipped to the SGS facility in Bamako, Mali for preparation. The prepared samples are then trucked to the SGS facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso for gold assay by fire assay or remain in the SGS laboratory in Bamako. Standards, blanks, and duplicates are entered into the sample lot every 22 to 30 samples or approximately every 8 analysis samples. The quality of all assay batches is checked by reanalyzing 20 standard samples with a standard deviation greater than 2 to 3 SD of a specified value and 20 blank samples containing more than 10 ppb gold.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control Procedures on Ashanti Gold Drilling Results from East and West Al Qurbasy Areas

Reference materials and certified blanks were introduced into the sample flow at a ratio of 1:20. Field repetitions were taken at a ratio of 1:50. All samples were analyzed by SGS laboratories in Bamako using standard preparation method and 50g fire test with atomic absorption termination. SGS, in turn, submits its QA/QC samples in the sample flow and reports it to Ashanti for repeat testing. High quality samples are analyzed frequently from pulp, scrap material, or both.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control Procedures in Hyundai

Desert Gold has no information on Hyundai’s QA/QC procedures in the western Linnegukoto area. However, follow-up of historical drilling results in the Barani area indicate an acceptable level of accuracy.

This press release contains certain scientific and technical information. The Company is solely responsible for the content and accuracy of scientific and technical information. Don Doddick, B.G. Geo, Director of Desert Gold, Inc. has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and is a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

on the board

Jared Sharp

_________________________________

Jared Sharp

Presidents and CEOs

About desert gold

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. It is a gold exploration and development company that owns two gold exploration projects in western Mali (SMSZ and Djimbala) and the Rutare gold project in central Rwanda. The Desert Gold SMSZ property in Mali hosts proven and identified mineral resources of 8.47 Mt graded 1.14 g/t gold (total 310,300 oz) and 20.7 Mt graded mineral resources to 1.16 g/t gold (total 769,200 oz). For more information, please visit the company’s profile at www.SEDAR.com or the company’s website at www.desertgold.ca.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those presented in these statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of capital markets, gold prices, operational, financing and liquidity risks, the extent to which mineral resource estimates reflect actual mineral resources, the presence of factors that would make mineral deposits economically viable, and the risks and risks associated with mining operations. . The risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s business are discussed in more detail in the Company’s disclosure files with the Securities Regulators of Canada, available at www.sedar.com, and readers are encouraged to read these filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or provide reasons for actual results to differ from such statements, except as required by law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor the Regulatory Service Provider (as defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, of any securities described here in the United States. The securities described herein have not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be registered in the United States or offered or sold for the account or benefit of a U.S. person, unless there is an exception to the registration requirements of this Act.

Contact

Jared Sharp, President and CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (858) 247-8195

The source language (usually English) in which the original text is published is the official, authorized, and legal version.

The original English letter can be found under the following link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=65200

The translated message can be found under the following link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=65200&tr=1

