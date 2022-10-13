Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland together at Euro 2025

The European Championship To be held in 2025 is still nowhere. Countries wishing to host this women’s competition still have time to submit their applications.

Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland have already submitted their candidacy to UEFA. This proposal also has the support of the Federations of Iceland and the Faroe Islands (Danish Autonomous Region). Will be Eight locations, two in each country: Copenhagen and Odense (Denmark), Stockholm and Gothenburg (Sweden), Oslo and Trondheim (Norway) and Helsinki and Tampere (Finland).

The opening match will be played in Parken in Copenhagen, Final, at Friends Arena, in Stockholm, The largest stadium in Scandinavia, with a capacity of 50,000 spectators.

“The Nordic countries have a long history of cooperation. Over the past four years, their federations have worked closely to present a joint proposal for a major tournament,” a statement read. The show is based on a shared vision of “Building Inspiration Real chances for women’s football all over Europe.”

The UEFA Executive Committee is to choose the venue for the European Championship on January 25. Apart from the Nordic countries, countries like France, Switzerland, Ukraine and Poland have expressed their interest In organizing the tournament, although they did not formalize any concrete proposal.