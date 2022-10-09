Denmark, favourites against Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland and San Marino

Spread the luck. All the teams participating in the European Championship already know who their opponents will be in the first stage of the tournament next Sunday’s lottery.

In the group h framed Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland and San Marino

Denmark and Finland will face each other again. They both met at the European Championships, and there is still a memory in everyone’s retina Eriksen collapses in the middle of the game. Fate wanted both teams to be framed in the same group for the next edition of the tournament.

Also in the group Slovenia. Jan Oblak is the great reference for the national team. The Atletico goalkeeper is considered among the best in the world. Hitting him will not be easy on his opponents.

Kazakhstan He faces the tournament with the utmost illusion. The group is tough, but the Kazakh team is confident they use their weapons well, and why shouldn’t it be a surprise.

Complete the set Northern Ireland and San Marino. Six very different teams have the same goal: to go as far as possible in this important event.

The Euro 2024 It will be held in Germany. It will start in June and will last for a month. Date The Grand Final will be held on July 14 in Berlin.