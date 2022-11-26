Denmark challenges France | Indoor/outdoor sports

The tournament began with a serious injury to Lucas Hernandez and a quick goal against Australia by the Frenchman. A safe victory 4: 1 gave courage to the team, which was plagued by many injuries. With Raphael Varane, the defense minister is now back in the starting line-up. He will replace Dayot Upamecano or Ibrahima Konate at the heart of defence.

National team coach Didier Deschamps was not satisfied with the defense against Australia. The coach said, “We had four chances against Australia. You could say that’s four chances too many.” There is speculation in France that right-back Benjamin Pavard could lose his place to FC Barcelona’s Jules Koundé. The striker with Olivier Giroud still needs a goal to become the all-time top scorer, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann should remain the same.

France could approach the game more relaxed than their opponents early on Saturday evening. The Danes are under pressure after the goalless draw against Tunisia. “We just have to play better,” said captain Simon Kear. The result was a disappointment. “Obviously France are tough opponents, but we beat them in the Nations League, so we know we can do it,” Kier recalled.

Tunisia and Australia will meet in the second of Group D matches at 11 am on Saturday.

Possible lineups:

Tunisia – Australia

Saturday, 11:00 am – Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. – SR Siebert (Germany).

Tunisia: 16 Dahmane, 6 Bron, 4 Meria, 3 Talbi; 20 Draeger, 17 Skhiri, 14 Lydonian, 24 Abdi; 25 Solomon, 7 Msakni; 9 Jabali.

Australia: 1 Ryan; 3 Atkinson, 19 Sotar, 4 Rowleys, 16 Behish; 22 Irvine, 13 Moi; 7 Leckie, 14 McGarry, 23 Goodwin; 15 ducats.

France – Denmark

Saturday, 5 pm – Stadium 974 Doha. – SR Marciniak (Poland).

France: 1 loris; 5 Koundé, 24 Konate, 4 Varane, 22 Théo Hernandez; 8 Chumini, 14 Rabiot; 7 Griezmann; 11 Dembele, 9 Giro, 10 Mbappe.

Denmark: 1 flatter; 2 Andersen, 4 Kjaer, 6 Andreas Christensen; 13 Christensen, 14 Damsgaard, 10 Eriksen, 23 Hojbjerg, 5 Mahle; 11 Skov Olsen, 12 Dolberg.

Notes: France without Lucas Hernandez (injured). Denmark without Delaney (injured).