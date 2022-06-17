Democrats seek approval of US welfare law

The Democratic leader on Thursday called in remarks to the press that obstructionism by Republicans and divisions within her party held up the legislative proposal last year.

Still, Hill noted, for Pelosi, there is still a possibility to enact a reduced version this year of the $2 trillion budget approved for this purpose by the House in November 2021, which rated senators classified as centrist and resisted support.

The congresswoman declined to reveal details about conversations on the matter, but expressed hope that any proposal brought forward would extend support to millions of patients covered by the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

These subsidies, which were adopted last year as part of measures to limit the impact of Covid-19, will expire at the end of 2022.

Pelosi and House Democrats approved their version of the massive reconciliation package late last year after months of tense talks between liberals and moderates over the details of the legislation.

The social spending bill includes financial assistance for childcare, a budget to fund universal preschool education, paid family leave, and tax incentives for renewable energy, among other benefits.

The regulation, a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda, hit a brick wall in the Senate, where Republicans and some Democrats have resisted the scale and scope of the benefits.

Pelosi’s comments come as many have already given in to the idea of ​​letting part of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan die in the Senate.

The hope to move this project forward lies in a procedure called “reconciliation,” by which Senate Democrats, with the support of all of its members as well as independents, can approve sentencing and send it to the Oval Office.

The party outlined in blue may seek to relaunch this initiative when other issues capture the public’s attention, such as inflation, which negatively – as reflected in opinion polls – negatively affects Biden’s approval and his administration.

jha / avr