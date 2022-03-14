Dembélé will play next Monday in Finland

Ousmane Dembele will undergo surgery next Monday 28th June in Turku, Finlandwhere he will be operated on by surgeon Lasse Lempainen, who will perform the surgery under the supervision of Barcelona doctors.

He is the same doctor who actually intervened in the attacker’s case on February 11, 2020 He ruptured the biceps femoris tendon near his right thigh.

After reappearing, Dembele avoided injuries until he was injured in the match against Hungary After leaving the seat, he was diagnosed with a herniated biceps tendon in the right knee. It is not the same injury as Lempainen, but it does have something to do with it. If the tendon breaks in half, Now I’m separated from the joint. In any case, they are both related.

The French striker, whose contract with the Blaugrana club expires on June 30 next year, It will be at least four months off. Because he was hurt by his choice Barcelona is entitled to compensation under the FIFA Protection Program.

think regulations Compensation of €20,548 per day And up to a maximum of one year For teams whose players were injured while being called up with their national team to play matches included in the international calendar between January 1, 2019 and December 21, 22.