Delegation to Taiwan amid tensions with China

The President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, Today, he received a new delegation of senior US officials on the occasion of the twentieth day of the Speaker’s trip From the representatives of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, On the island, which angered Beijing, which considers Taiwan an integral part of its territory.

This is the third new visit, including the one led by Pelosi. Led by Indiana Governor, Republican Eric Holcomb, it threatens to stoke the anger felt in China He explained this by starting the largest maneuvers on August 4 From its history around Taiwan. The delegation’s arrival coincides with the resumption of important maneuvers Joint exercises between the United States and South Korea, the first exercises On a large scale since 2018, under the supervision of Pyongyang.

The purpose of Holcomb’s two-day visit, Accompanied by state officials and representatives of Purdue University, a leading company in scientific and technological research Strengthening economic and academic relations. From Taipei, the delegation will travel to Seoul, another hero of Asian politics for the White House and which the governor will visit. For the second time.

The trip to Taipei comes after the Taiwanese giant Semiconductor supplier MediaTek announced in June a partnership with Purdue University to create a new microchip design center. Upon learning of the presence of the delegation in Taiwan, The island’s Defense Ministry reported that four Chinese military planes had passed The middle of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial border with China Continental that was respected by both sides prior to Pelosi’s visit.

Even after the visit of the second delegation directly From the United States representatives on the island, on August 14, China conducted new military exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan The August 2 visit of Democrat Pelosi was tolerated With uneasiness from the White House, which sees its diplomatic efforts to stop Beijing in jeopardy. However, the flight For women who occupy third place in institutions The highest percentage in the North American nation had a clear consensus on the Republican ranks to which the governor of Indiana belonged.

During his meeting with the Taiwanese president, Holcomb promised to continue working with Al Jazeera in the coming years and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Taiwan’s Ministry of Economy It aims to facilitate commercial, commercial and scientific cooperation. Anyway, it’s not just the Republican hawks who prefer it stricter Chinese policy.

Even prominent Democrats, Veteran Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, has also asked the White House for less ambiguity in his support. To the island in the face of Chinese threats, claiming that Beijing He could repeat in Taiwan the scenario provoked by Moscow in Ukraine. The turning point towards Asia that marked foreign policy Democratic administration largely revolves around the island.

Taiwan and the United States are “key economic and security allies and democratic allies must remain united”

Taiwan and the United States are major economic and security allies “Democratic allies must remain united,” President Tsai Ing-wen said. “Taiwan has I faced military threats from China, from within On the Taiwan Strait,” Tsai reassured Governor Holcomb during the meeting held at his official office in Taipei.. Economic security is an important pillar national and regional security,” continued Tsai, who in turn alluded to a major issue: shortages and Semiconductor supply problems, the production of which is the leader in the island.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) It is the most powerful chip maker on the planet, 90% of chip manufacturing is very advanced. According to TrendForce, 64% of global chips come from this company. Senior Chinese officials have argued in the past for control of this company, which also has significant interests in the United States. TSMC is building a $12 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility in Arizona.

Taiwan is willing and able to strengthen cooperation with democratic partners in building sustainable chip supply chains,” said Tsai, who He described this semiconductor as “democratic”. Taiwan wants to ensure its partners have supplies of semiconductors in the face of potential threats from China, including blockades. City patrols due to the Covid outbreak.

Among the reprisals announced by China after Pelosi’s visits and subsequent visits by members of Congress—led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey from Massachusetts— There are “lifetime” penalties for seven officials and politicians Taiwanese accuse them of promoting the island’s independence agenda. These penalties will prevent them from entering China, Hong Kong and Macau.

